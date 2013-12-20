Raw & Vegan Superfood Dark Chocolate (Oh Yes!)

This treat is not only super easy-and quick to make, but it's also totally delicious and super healthy.

If you have guests during the holidays, this is the perfect treat to have in your fridge to accompany tea times and afternoon chats, or after dinners.

I like to make a big batch and keep it in the fridge (or freezer). My guests are always amazed at how delicious and healthy it is!

Raw Vegan Goji Dark Chocolate

Serves 12

Ingredients