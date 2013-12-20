Raw & Vegan Superfood Dark Chocolate (Oh Yes!)
This treat is not only super easy-and quick to make, but it's also totally delicious and super healthy.
If you have guests during the holidays, this is the perfect treat to have in your fridge to accompany tea times and afternoon chats, or after dinners.
I like to make a big batch and keep it in the fridge (or freezer). My guests are always amazed at how delicious and healthy it is!
Raw Vegan Goji Dark Chocolate
Serves 12
Ingredients
- 1 cup cacao butter (melted)
- 1/2 cup coconut oil (melted)
- 1 cup raw cacao powder
- 1/4 cup goji berries
- 1/4 cup date paste (you can also use 1/4 cup raw honey, 1/4 cup maple syrup or even 1/4 teaspoon stevia)
- 1 pinch unrefined sea salt
- 1 pinch cinnamon (optional but will help keep your sugar level stable)
- 1 pinch vanilla powder (optional)
Preparation
Blend all ingredients except the goji berries in your high speed blender. You should obtain a nice smooth texture.
Spread your chocolate on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or in a large container to make a thin layer (about 2 inches).
Add the goji berries on top of your chocolate and press them to make sure they stick to the chocolate.
Place in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
Enjoy!
