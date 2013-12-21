mindbodygreen

Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies With Creamy Frosting

Ilene Godofsky
Written by Ilene Godofsky
December 21, 2013

Looking to impress at your next party? These black bean-based cookies are a total showstopper.

Makes about 16 cookies

Ingredients

For the cookies

  • 1 can or 1.5 cooked cups of black beans
  • 2 Tbsp. nut butter of your choice (peanut, almond, tahini..)
  • 2 Tbsp. coconut oil, softened
  • 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
  • 6 dates, pitted and chopped
  • 1-2 Tbsp. agave (depending on desired sweetness)
  • 1/4 cup cocoa powder
  • 1/3 cup oat flour
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup vegan chocolate chips

For the icing

  • 1 cup vegan cream cheese
  • 3 tablespoons agave or maple syrup
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Method

Preheat oven to 350° Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine all cookie ingredients, except chocolate chips, in blender until smooth. Transfer batter to a medium bowl and mix in chocolate chips.

Wet hands and roll cookie batter into balls 1"- 1.5" thick. Place on parchment paper 1" apart. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove from oven and allow cookies to cool for 15-20 minutes.

Prepare the icing by mixing all ingredients together until smooth. Once cookies have cooled, spread icing on cookies with a knife. For a fancy touch, use a pastry bag or plastic baggie with a corner cut off to zigzag icing across the top of the cookies. Sprinkled with dried coconut and enjoy!

Ilene Godofsky
Ilene Godofsky is a health coach, recipe developer and food blogger dedicated to sharing plant-based recipes that are colorful, not complicated.

