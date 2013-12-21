Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies With Creamy Frosting
Looking to impress at your next party? These black bean-based cookies are a total showstopper.
Makes about 16 cookies
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 1 can or 1.5 cooked cups of black beans
- 2 Tbsp. nut butter of your choice (peanut, almond, tahini..)
- 2 Tbsp. coconut oil, softened
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 6 dates, pitted and chopped
- 1-2 Tbsp. agave (depending on desired sweetness)
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1/3 cup oat flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup vegan chocolate chips
For the icing
- 1 cup vegan cream cheese
- 3 tablespoons agave or maple syrup
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Method
Preheat oven to 350° Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine all cookie ingredients, except chocolate chips, in blender until smooth. Transfer batter to a medium bowl and mix in chocolate chips.
Wet hands and roll cookie batter into balls 1"- 1.5" thick. Place on parchment paper 1" apart. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove from oven and allow cookies to cool for 15-20 minutes.
Prepare the icing by mixing all ingredients together until smooth. Once cookies have cooled, spread icing on cookies with a knife. For a fancy touch, use a pastry bag or plastic baggie with a corner cut off to zigzag icing across the top of the cookies. Sprinkled with dried coconut and enjoy!
