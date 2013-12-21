Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies With Creamy Frosting

Preheat oven to 350° Fahrenheit. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine all cookie ingredients, except chocolate chips, in blender until smooth. Transfer batter to a medium bowl and mix in chocolate chips.

Wet hands and roll cookie batter into balls 1"- 1.5" thick. Place on parchment paper 1" apart. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove from oven and allow cookies to cool for 15-20 minutes.

Prepare the icing by mixing all ingredients together until smooth. Once cookies have cooled, spread icing on cookies with a knife. For a fancy touch, use a pastry bag or plastic baggie with a corner cut off to zigzag icing across the top of the cookies. Sprinkled with dried coconut and enjoy!