A Gluten-Free Fruitcake Recipe Everyone Will ACTUALLY Love

Elizabeth Finch
Written by Elizabeth Finch
December 22, 2013

Even though some of us ignore it entirely, fruitcake really is one of the foods that define the holiday season. It gets something of a bad rap, too, because it's usually filled with sugar, has funny-colored little bits of candied fruit in it, and really doesn't even taste that great. But this recipe changes all that.

This recipe uses dried fruits instead of candied fruits, which lowers the sugar content, and uses honey and a tiny bit of molasses as sweeteners. It's delicious served with a cup of your favorite tea or coffee, and makes a perfect breakfast or snack. As a bonus, it's completely grain and gluten free. How's that for holiday cheer?

Holiday Fruitcake Bread (Grain Free, Gluten Free)

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup almond flour
  • 3/4 cup coconut flour
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. ground allspice
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. sea salt
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. molasses
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/4 cup almond milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries (with no added sugar)
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries (with no added sugar)
  • 1/2 cup dried apricots, chopped (with no added sugar)
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins (with no added sugar)
  • 2 Tbsp. whole pecans
  • 1 Tbsp. pumpkin seeds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix first 6 ingredients (dry ingredients) together in a small bowl and set aside.

In the bowl of a mixer, add the honey, olive oil, molasses, vanilla extract, and almond milk, and mix well. Add the eggs, one at a time, to the bowl, mixing well after each one. With the mixer running on low to medium, add the dry ingredients, a little at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Add the cherries, cranberries, apricots, and raisins to the mixture, and combine with a spoon, folding all the fruit in gently. Pour batter into a greased 9x5-inch loaf pan. Press the pecans and pumpkin seeds on top of the bread, and bake in the oven for 40 minutes. Let cool completely before serving.

Note: Feel free to experiment with your favorite dried fruits, nuts, and seeds for this recipe.

Elizabeth Finch
Elizabeth Finch
Elizabeth Finch is a Board Certified Health Counselor (AADP), wellness expert and entrepreneur who teaches women around the world to make healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices to look...

