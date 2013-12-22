A Gluten-Free Fruitcake Recipe Everyone Will ACTUALLY Love

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix first 6 ingredients (dry ingredients) together in a small bowl and set aside.

In the bowl of a mixer, add the honey, olive oil, molasses, vanilla extract, and almond milk, and mix well. Add the eggs, one at a time, to the bowl, mixing well after each one. With the mixer running on low to medium, add the dry ingredients, a little at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Add the cherries, cranberries, apricots, and raisins to the mixture, and combine with a spoon, folding all the fruit in gently. Pour batter into a greased 9x5-inch loaf pan. Press the pecans and pumpkin seeds on top of the bread, and bake in the oven for 40 minutes. Let cool completely before serving.

Note: Feel free to experiment with your favorite dried fruits, nuts, and seeds for this recipe.