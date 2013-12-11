25 Ways You're Too Hard On Yourself

We commonly think about forgiveness as something we give to others. This is true even when we know we are forgiving others for our own sanity. However, we often forget to afford the same courtesy to ourselves.

When we hold ourselves accountable, we acknowledge the roles we may have played in current circumstance. In doing so, many people mistake this acknowledgment for self-blame.

If that describes you, it’s time to release the weight of the burden you’ve been carrying. Here are 25 things you need to forgive within yourself.

1. I forgive myself for not trusting my ability.

2. I forgive myself for ignoring my instinct.

3. I forgive myself for the times I was ungrateful.

4. I forgive myself for not taking better care of myself.

5. I forgive myself for inviting drama into my life.

6. I forgive myself for rejecting unconditional love.

7. I forgive myself for hiding the uniqueness of who I am.

8. I forgive myself for not believing in my dreams.

9. I forgive myself for resisting growth.

10. I forgive myself for letting fear stop me in my tracks.

11. I forgive myself for being envious of things that belong to other people.

12. I forgive myself for not always making optimal decisions.

13. I forgive myself for holding on to past hurt.

14. I forgive myself for hating any part of my physical appearance.

15. I forgive myself for believing the people who didn’t believe in me.

16. I forgive myself for taking my gifts for granted.

17. I forgive myself for following society’s standards without thinking.

18. I forgive myself for settling and accepting less than I am worth.

19. I forgive myself for the times I was hypocritical.

20. I forgive myself for hurting the people that love me most.

21. I forgive myself for intentionally dimming my light.

22. I forgive myself for not always speaking my truth.

23. I forgive myself for getting in my own way.

24. I forgive myself for doubting my innate Divinity.

25. I forgive myself for playing small.

What other things do you have to forgive?