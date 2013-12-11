mindbodygreen

Close banner

25 Ways You're Too Hard On Yourself

F. Emelia Sam, DDS
founder of 360SOUL By F. Emelia Sam, DDS
December 11, 2013

We commonly think about forgiveness as something we give to others. This is true even when we know we are forgiving others for our own sanity. However, we often forget to afford the same courtesy to ourselves.

When we hold ourselves accountable, we acknowledge the roles we may have played in current circumstance. In doing so, many people mistake this acknowledgment for self-blame.

If that describes you, it’s time to release the weight of the burden you’ve been carrying. Here are 25 things you need to forgive within yourself.

1. I forgive myself for not trusting my ability.

2. I forgive myself for ignoring my instinct.

3. I forgive myself for the times I was ungrateful.

4. I forgive myself for not taking better care of myself.

5. I forgive myself for inviting drama into my life.

6. I forgive myself for rejecting unconditional love.

7. I forgive myself for hiding the uniqueness of who I am.

8. I forgive myself for not believing in my dreams.

9. I forgive myself for resisting growth.

10. I forgive myself for letting fear stop me in my tracks.

11. I forgive myself for being envious of things that belong to other people.

12. I forgive myself for not always making optimal decisions.

13. I forgive myself for holding on to past hurt.

14. I forgive myself for hating any part of my physical appearance.

15. I forgive myself for believing the people who didn’t believe in me.

16. I forgive myself for taking my gifts for granted.

17. I forgive myself for following society’s standards without thinking.

18. I forgive myself for settling and accepting less than I am worth.

19. I forgive myself for the times I was hypocritical.

20. I forgive myself for hurting the people that love me most.

21. I forgive myself for intentionally dimming my light.

22. I forgive myself for not always speaking my truth.

23. I forgive myself for getting in my own way.

24. I forgive myself for doubting my innate Divinity.

25. I forgive myself for playing small.

What other things do you have to forgive?

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

F. Emelia Sam, DDS
F. Emelia Sam, DDS founder of 360SOUL
F. Emelia Sam, DDS, is known as the soul-centered scribe. Trained in oral & maxillofacial surgery, she realized her profession didn't quite match up with her true calling. Compelled...

More On This Topic

Parenting

Psychologist-Backed Ways To Quell 4 Common Family Conflicts Right Now

Abby Moore
Psychologist-Backed Ways To Quell 4 Common Family Conflicts Right Now
Personal Growth

How To Make Healthy Habits Second Nature, According To Doctors Who Know

Stephanie Eckelkamp
How To Make Healthy Habits Second Nature, According To Doctors Who Know
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-11922/25-ways-youre-too-hard-on-yourself.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!