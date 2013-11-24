Yum! Holiday Stuffins That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Grease two muffin trays.

Sauté the pancetta in a pan over medium high heat until slightly browned and crispy.

Transfer to paper towels to drain. Using the same pan (and pancetta fat) saute the celery, onion and mushrooms with the butter until they caramelize.

Stir in the pancetta, bread cubes, parsley and lemon zest. Lightly beat the eggs with the milk, and pour over the top.

Add the chicken stock a little at a time and mix gently. Keep adding stock until everything is definitely moist (but not soggy). Spoon the mixture into a greased muffin tin and refrigerate overnight.

Cook in the oven for about 45 minutes (at 180°C / 350°F) before serving your main meal.

