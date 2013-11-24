mindbodygreen

Yum! Holiday Stuffins That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Yum! Holiday Stuffins That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Sarah Wilson
Sarah Wilson
New York Times bestselling author
Sarah Wilson is a journalist, entrepreneur, and the New York Times best-selling author.
November 24, 2013

Looking for a way to have a healthy Thanksgiving this year? Why not try one of my sugar-free recipes from my updated Christmas Cookbook.

I've put together a full Thanksgiving Banquet Meal Plan for you, including all the traditional favourites but with an I Quit Sugar spin!

Thanksgiving Stuffins

Preparation time: prepare the night before

Makes 16

  • Coconut oil, butter, or ghee for greasing
  • 1 loaf bread (any kind), thick sliced, and cut into 2 cm cubes, toasted in a 150°C (about 300°F) oven for 10 mins
  • 500g (about 1 pound) of pancetta, diced (you can use gourmet pork sausage if you like)
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 cup parsley, chopped
  • Grated zest of one lemon
  • 3 medium eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 3 cups chicken stock
  • Salt and pepper

Grease two muffin trays.

Sauté the pancetta in a pan over medium high heat until slightly browned and crispy.

Transfer to paper towels to drain. Using the same pan (and pancetta fat) saute the celery, onion and mushrooms with the butter until they caramelize.

Stir in the pancetta, bread cubes, parsley and lemon zest. Lightly beat the eggs with the milk, and pour over the top.

Add the chicken stock a little at a time and mix gently. Keep adding stock until everything is definitely moist (but not soggy). Spoon the mixture into a greased muffin tin and refrigerate overnight.

Cook in the oven for about 45 minutes (at 180°C / 350°F) before serving your main meal.

For more recipes from the Christmas eBook click here. For more I Quit Sugar recipes, go here, and you can find my Christmas cookbook here.

Sarah Wilson
Sarah Wilson New York Times bestselling author
Sarah Wilson is a journalist, entrepreneur, and the New York Times best-selling author of many books and cookbooks including I Quit Sugar. She is the former editor of Cosmopolitan...

