Pumpkin Cacao Chip Superfood Smoothie

Craving a pumpkin spice latte? Just say no: they have almost 50 grams of sugar! Instead, try making a superfood pumpkin smoothie!

Pumpkin's bright orange color is an indicator that it's a rich source of beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. Vitamin A is important for immunity, its anti-aging properties, and more. Pumpkin is also a rich source of fiber and many other nutrients, including potassium and magnesium.

This delicious smoothie literally tastes like a chocolate chip pumpkin pie in a glass … but unlike pumpkin pie, you won't need to lie on the couch and unbutton your pants and take a nap after eating it. This smoothie also has omega-3-rich chia seeds — which provide lasting energy, improve focus, attention, and mood — and cacao nibs, which taste like nutty chocolate chips and offer a good dose of magnesium and polyphenols. So enjoy this delicious pumpkin smoothie without the guilt!

Ingredients: