Pumpkin Cacao Chip Superfood Smoothie

Sara Vance
Written by Sara Vance
November 7, 2013

Craving a pumpkin spice latte? Just say no: they have almost 50 grams of sugar! Instead, try making a superfood pumpkin smoothie!

Pumpkin's bright orange color is an indicator that it's a rich source of beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. Vitamin A is important for immunity, its anti-aging properties, and more. Pumpkin is also a rich source of fiber and many other nutrients, including potassium and magnesium.

This delicious smoothie literally tastes like a chocolate chip pumpkin pie in a glass … but unlike pumpkin pie, you won't need to lie on the couch and unbutton your pants and take a nap after eating it. This smoothie also has omega-3-rich chia seeds — which provide lasting energy, improve focus, attention, and mood — and cacao nibs, which taste like nutty chocolate chips and offer a good dose of magnesium and polyphenols. So enjoy this delicious pumpkin smoothie without the guilt!

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup of coconut water
  • 1/3 cup of almond or cashew milk (or another alternative milk)
  • 1/3 cup fresh pureed pumpkin flesh, or canned pumpkin puree (not pie mix)
  • 1/2 of a frozen banana 1 Tbsp almond butter (or NuttZo Peanut free)
  • 1-2 Tbsp chia seed (white if you can find it)
  • 1/2 scoop of Warrior Blend Vanilla Protein Powder
  • A sprinkle of cinnamon (to taste)
  • 1/4 tsp of pure vanilla extract, or vanilla powder
  • Ice as needed to thicken
  • Pinch of pink Himalayan sea salt (or real salt) — brings out sweetness and flavors
  • Optional — add a few drops of stevia, a couple soaked dates, or a splash of raw honey, agave, or maple syrup to taste (sweeten sparingly as needed to taste!)
  • Raw cacao nibs — stir in/top as much as desired, sprinkle extra cinnamon on top.

Directions:

Put everything except the cacao nips into the blender, blend well.

Add ice as needed to thicken. Taste and adjust for sweetness, adding a few drops of stevia or a natural sweetener as needed if you like.

Sprinkle a little more cinnamon on the top and top with cacao nips to decorate

Serve & enjoy immediately!

