Pumpkin Cacao Chip Superfood Smoothie
Craving a pumpkin spice latte? Just say no: they have almost 50 grams of sugar! Instead, try making a superfood pumpkin smoothie!
Pumpkin's bright orange color is an indicator that it's a rich source of beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A. Vitamin A is important for immunity, its anti-aging properties, and more. Pumpkin is also a rich source of fiber and many other nutrients, including potassium and magnesium.
This delicious smoothie literally tastes like a chocolate chip pumpkin pie in a glass … but unlike pumpkin pie, you won't need to lie on the couch and unbutton your pants and take a nap after eating it. This smoothie also has omega-3-rich chia seeds — which provide lasting energy, improve focus, attention, and mood — and cacao nibs, which taste like nutty chocolate chips and offer a good dose of magnesium and polyphenols. So enjoy this delicious pumpkin smoothie without the guilt!
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup of coconut water
- 1/3 cup of almond or cashew milk (or another alternative milk)
- 1/3 cup fresh pureed pumpkin flesh, or canned pumpkin puree (not pie mix)
- 1/2 of a frozen banana 1 Tbsp almond butter (or NuttZo Peanut free)
- 1-2 Tbsp chia seed (white if you can find it)
- 1/2 scoop of Warrior Blend Vanilla Protein Powder
- A sprinkle of cinnamon (to taste)
- 1/4 tsp of pure vanilla extract, or vanilla powder
- Ice as needed to thicken
- Pinch of pink Himalayan sea salt (or real salt) — brings out sweetness and flavors
- Optional — add a few drops of stevia, a couple soaked dates, or a splash of raw honey, agave, or maple syrup to taste (sweeten sparingly as needed to taste!)
- Raw cacao nibs — stir in/top as much as desired, sprinkle extra cinnamon on top.
Directions:
Put everything except the cacao nips into the blender, blend well.
Add ice as needed to thicken. Taste and adjust for sweetness, adding a few drops of stevia or a natural sweetener as needed if you like.
Sprinkle a little more cinnamon on the top and top with cacao nips to decorate
Serve & enjoy immediately!
Download Sara’s free Cooking with Superfoods eBook for some more delicious and nutritious recipes! Or sign up for her upcoming 1-week Perfect Metabolism sugar detox program.
