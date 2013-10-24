The BEST Vegan Chocolate Mousse You'll Ever Put In Your Mouth
Any time I mention the words avocado and chocolate in the same sentence, people turn their noses up.
BUT, those people have never tried avocado chocolate mousse — quite possibly the quickest, simplest, tastiest chocolate mousse there is.
The first time I made this recipe, it was a total accident which involved mistaking a tub of puréed avocado for puréed banana in my fridge (I was planning on making a chocolate banana ice cream concoction). But ever since this avocado-y mistake, this chocolate avocado mousse has been a regular dessert in my household.
Ingredients (serves 1-2):
- 1 large ripe avocado
- 1/4 cup raw cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup coconut milk or almond milk
- 2 tsp stevia (or other natural sweetener)
- 1 tsp natural vanilla extract
- Optional extras: toasted sliced almonds, chia seeds, frozen mixed berries, almond butter, cocoa nibs, coconut oil
Directions:
Purée the avocado until smooth.
Mix together the cocoa powder and milk until combined and add to the avocado.
Stir in the stevia, vanilla extract, and any extra ingredients (toasted almonds add a lovely crunch, and frozen berries give the mousse a great fruity twang!) and mix well.
Transfer the mousse to individual bowls and store in the fridge until ready to eat.
