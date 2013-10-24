The BEST Vegan Chocolate Mousse You'll Ever Put In Your Mouth

Any time I mention the words avocado and chocolate in the same sentence, people turn their noses up.

BUT, those people have never tried avocado chocolate mousse — quite possibly the quickest, simplest, tastiest chocolate mousse there is.

The first time I made this recipe, it was a total accident which involved mistaking a tub of puréed avocado for puréed banana in my fridge (I was planning on making a chocolate banana ice cream concoction). But ever since this avocado-y mistake, this chocolate avocado mousse has been a regular dessert in my household.

Ingredients (serves 1-2):