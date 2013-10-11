Roasted Sweets & Beets With Maple Vinaigrette
I've always said I didn't care for beets, but I've officially changed my mind. The fall flavors in this salad are to-die-for, it's incredibly filling and it tastes delicious served warm or cold. It stands well on its own as a meal, or it can be served alongside your favorite main dish.
Beets are loaded with vitamins and minerals, and they are wonderfully supportive of the liver and work as a purifier for the blood. Sweet potatoes are full of antioxidants and are an amazing source of energy. Including sweet veggies in the diet, such as cooked beets, sweet potatoes and onions, can also help to tame sugar cravings.
Roasted Sweets And Beets Salad With Maple Vinaigrette And Cranberries
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients for the salad:
- 2 large beets, peeled and diced into 1-inch chunks
- 2 large sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks (peeled if not organic)
- 1 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped
- 2 1/2 Tbs. olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. sea salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 2 packed cups baby spinach leaves
- 1/3 cup unsweetened dried cranberries
Ingredients for the vinaigrette:
- 1 1/2 Tbs. olive oil
- 1 Tbs. white balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbs. Grade B maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. dried crushed rosemary
- 1/2 tsp. sea salt
- Additional black pepper to taste
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. In a large bowl, toss the beets with 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil, and spread the beets onto the baking sheet. Allow to roast for 15 minutes.
While the beets are roasting, mix 2 tablespoons of olive oil with 1/2 teaspoon sea salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in the same large bowl. Add the sweet potatoes and the onions to the bowl, and toss everything to coat well.
After the beets have roasted for 15 minutes, add the sweet potatoes and the onions to the baking sheet with the beets. Roast it all for another 45 minutes, stirring everything once after about 20 minutes to ensure even roasting.
While the vegetables are roasting, combine all the ingredients to make the vinaigrette in a small bowl. When the vegetables have finished roasting, remove them from the oven and toss the spinach in immediately. Drizzle the vinaigrette on top of everything, add the cranberries and toss everything to coat. Serve with a tiny bit of goat cheese on top, if desired.
Happy fall!
