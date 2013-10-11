Roasted Sweets & Beets With Maple Vinaigrette

I've always said I didn't care for beets, but I've officially changed my mind. The fall flavors in this salad are to-die-for, it's incredibly filling and it tastes delicious served warm or cold. It stands well on its own as a meal, or it can be served alongside your favorite main dish.

Beets are loaded with vitamins and minerals, and they are wonderfully supportive of the liver and work as a purifier for the blood. Sweet potatoes are full of antioxidants and are an amazing source of energy. Including sweet veggies in the diet, such as cooked beets, sweet potatoes and onions, can also help to tame sugar cravings.

Roasted Sweets And Beets Salad With Maple Vinaigrette And Cranberries

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients for the salad: