How To Lose Weight Without Really Trying

There's no doubt about it: dieting sucks. Not only because you feel hungry all the time and deprive yourself of your favorite foods—dieting's also unsustainable in the long-term.

No matter how much weight you want to lose, a better approach is to make healthy eating part of your overall lifestyle, rather than a temporary punishment. Do this, and watch as the weight drops off naturally, without ever going on a diet.

Here are 5 tips to lose weight without trying:

1. Fill up on veggies at every meal.

It’s all in your head. Either that, or you’ve just never had them cooked right. Canned, over-sauced veggies aren't on anyone's list of delicious foods. But fresh, just ripened, seasonal veggies? I’d (almost) choose them over fresh fruit, they’re so good.

And there are so many awesome ones to choose from: brussels sprouts, carrots, red peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, kale… the list goes on.

Once you find a few you like, start incorporating them at every meal (or at least two out of three). Toss them in a salad, steam them, or bake them, then aim to vegetables about two thirds of your plate.

Because when you fill up on veggies, you're less likely you'll overeat on other, unhealthier foods—making it easier to lose weight and keep it off.

2. Eat 30 grams of protein for breakfast.

Protein is what keeps you full, fuels your muscles, and helps you lose weight or maintain weight loss. Plus, since protein is harder for your body to break down than carbohydrates, you’ll actually increase your metabolism when you eat a meal high in protein versus one full of mostly carbs.

Getting in 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking can not only speed up fat loss, it can also make you feel fuller, less snacky, and feel satisfied for longer. Not sure how to get this much protein in one day? Some ideas: