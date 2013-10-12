mindbodygreen

Start Your Weekend Right With This Almond & Peanut Butter Banana Shake

Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
Written by Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
October 12, 2013

My son hates bananas. He enjoys peeling them the way monkeys do, but as soon as he's meant to actually start eating, he always calls our dogs to the rescue. They're huge banana fans and, believe it or not.

I can relate to my son, because I'm not fond of bananas either. But since I know that they're incredibly good for you, I've come up with a great workaround:

A simply delicious and wildly nutritious Almond and Peanut Butter Banana Shake which tastes so good that even my son can't get enough of it.

Ingredients (serves two):

  • 1 banana, preferably frozen
  • 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 tablespoons of plain peanut butter (i.e. unsweetened, unsalted)
  • 1 teaspoon of raw cocoa powder
  • Half a teaspoon of cinnamon

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth and add some ice cubes or crushed ice if you like.

If you like, you can prepare this shake with all kinds of plain nut butters such as walnut, cashew, or almond butter, but personally I like peanuts best.

