Love Key Lime Pie? You'll Love This Smoothie Recipe!

Sarah Maddux
Written by Sarah Maddux
September 14, 2013

Summer's never over when you have this smoothie in hand! Say hello to key lime pie as a nutrient-packet breakfast! (Yes, you will just drink two cups of spinach) and never miss the real thing again.

Ingredients

  • 1 frozen banana
  • 2 tablespoons sunflower butter
  • 1 1/2 cup coconut milk (almond milk is good, too)
  • 2 cups spinach
  • 3 pitted medjool dates
  • Juice of 4 key limes
  • 1/4 teaspoon lime zest
  • 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 teaspoons chia seeds
  • 5 ice cubes

Combine all ingredients and blend on high. If you don't have a powerful blender like a Vitamix, I suggest softening the dates before blending. Simply soak the dates in warm water as you prepare the other ingredients and add dates to the mix right before blending.

If this smoothie needs to last you all the way to lunch, try adding a tablespoon of coconut oil or coconut butter and get a boost of healthy keep-you-full fats.

If you are planning a long post-smoothie workout, skip the vanilla extract and add a scoop of vanilla protein (Sunwarrior is my favorite). Parents, do you want your kids to drink spinach for breakfast? Simply add 1/8th teaspoon of spirulina and the smoothie will turn a wonderful bright green without altering the flavor. Add a fun straw and your kids will join the clean cup club.

Enjoy!

