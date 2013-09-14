Love Key Lime Pie? You'll Love This Smoothie Recipe!

Combine all ingredients and blend on high. If you don't have a powerful blender like a Vitamix, I suggest softening the dates before blending. Simply soak the dates in warm water as you prepare the other ingredients and add dates to the mix right before blending.

If this smoothie needs to last you all the way to lunch, try adding a tablespoon of coconut oil or coconut butter and get a boost of healthy keep-you-full fats.

If you are planning a long post-smoothie workout, skip the vanilla extract and add a scoop of vanilla protein (Sunwarrior is my favorite). Parents, do you want your kids to drink spinach for breakfast? Simply add 1/8th teaspoon of spirulina and the smoothie will turn a wonderful bright green without altering the flavor. Add a fun straw and your kids will join the clean cup club.

Enjoy!