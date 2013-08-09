Blueberry Sundae Smoothie With Vegan Whipped Cream

Warm weather, fresh produce, long days... is there anything better than Summer?! One of my favorite things about summer: ice cream sundaes.

I am a self-proclaimed ice cream addict, but I'm also a health coach, and I know that too much dairy is not good for my body. Instead, I use non-dairy milks, like almond milk and coconut milk, to create tasty creations like this Blueberry Sundae Smoothie.

Capturing the sweet seasonal flavors of juicy blueberries, this smoothie is simple to make, filled with protein to help keep you satisfied, and dairy-free.

Make it today before the fresh blueberries are gone for the season!

Blueberry Sundae Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients