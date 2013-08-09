Blueberry Sundae Smoothie With Vegan Whipped Cream
Warm weather, fresh produce, long days... is there anything better than Summer?! One of my favorite things about summer: ice cream sundaes.
I am a self-proclaimed ice cream addict, but I'm also a health coach, and I know that too much dairy is not good for my body. Instead, I use non-dairy milks, like almond milk and coconut milk, to create tasty creations like this Blueberry Sundae Smoothie.
Capturing the sweet seasonal flavors of juicy blueberries, this smoothie is simple to make, filled with protein to help keep you satisfied, and dairy-free.
Make it today before the fresh blueberries are gone for the season!
Blueberry Sundae Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups blueberries
- 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 1/2 cup filtered water
- 2-3 ice cubes
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- Vanilla protein powder (use the amount recommended on the packaging, typically 1 to 3 scoops)
Preparation
Combine all ingredients into a Vitamix or high speed blender and combine until smooth. The smoothie will be thick, and will get thicker the longer it sits. If you want a thinner smoothie, you can add more water and omit the chia seeds. Or, you can always eat it with a spoon! It’s delicious that way, too.
Optional Vegan Whipped Cream toping:
Ingredients
- 1 can coconut milk (full fat)
- Juice from 1/2 lemon
- 2 drops of lemon essential oil, or 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest
Directions
Leave the can of coconut milk in the refrigerator overnight. When you're ready to make the whipped cream, take the can out of the fridge and scoop out the thick white milk. Leave all of the watery liquid in the can. (Tip: use this liquid in green smoothies.)
Using an electric mixer and a large bowl, whip the thick white milk until soft peaks begin to form, about 3 minutes. Add in the lemon juice and lemon essential oil, or lemon zest, and whip to combine, about 30 seconds. Place a few spoonfuls on top of smoothie and enjoy!
