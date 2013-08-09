mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Blueberry Sundae Smoothie With Vegan Whipped Cream

Blueberry Sundae Smoothie With Vegan Whipped Cream

Andrea Hood
mbg Contributor By Andrea Hood
August 9, 2013

Warm weather, fresh produce, long days... is there anything better than Summer?! One of my favorite things about summer: ice cream sundaes. 

I am a self-proclaimed ice cream addict, but I'm also a health coach, and I know that too much dairy is not good for my body. Instead, I use non-dairy milks, like almond milk and coconut milk, to create tasty creations like this Blueberry Sundae Smoothie.

Capturing the sweet seasonal flavors of juicy blueberries, this smoothie is simple to make, filled with protein to help keep you satisfied, and dairy-free.

Make it today before the fresh blueberries are gone for the season!

Blueberry Sundae Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups blueberries
  • 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • 1/2 cup filtered water
  • 2-3 ice cubes
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • Vanilla protein powder (use the amount recommended on the packaging, typically 1 to 3 scoops)

Preparation

Combine all ingredients into a Vitamix or high speed blender and combine until smooth. The smoothie will be thick, and will get thicker the longer it sits. If you want a thinner smoothie, you can add more water and omit the chia seeds. Or, you can always eat it with a spoon! It’s delicious that way, too.

Optional Vegan Whipped Cream toping:

Ingredients

  • 1 can coconut milk (full fat)
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon
  • 2 drops of lemon essential oil, or 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

Directions

Leave the can of coconut milk in the refrigerator overnight. When you're ready to make the whipped cream, take the can out of the fridge and scoop out the thick white milk. Leave all of the watery liquid in the can. (Tip: use this liquid in green smoothies.)

Using an electric mixer and a large bowl, whip the thick white milk until soft peaks begin to form, about 3 minutes. Add in the lemon juice and lemon essential oil, or lemon zest, and whip to combine, about 30 seconds. Place a few spoonfuls on top of smoothie and enjoy!

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Andrea Hood
Andrea Hood mbg Contributor
Andrea Hood is a Certified Holistic Health Coach and co-founder of Wildly Vibrant Living. Andrea is a passionate foodie and localvore who loves playing in the kitchen and whipping up...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's Whip-Fast Dessert For Brain Health

Jamie Schneider
Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's Whip-Fast Dessert For Brain Health
Functional Food

5 Health & Fitness Benefits Of Beetroot Powder, From RDs

Abby Moore
5 Health & Fitness Benefits Of Beetroot Powder, From RDs
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

This 3-Step Manifesting Technique Comes Psychic-Recommended

Tanya Carroll Richardson
This 3-Step Manifesting Technique Comes Psychic-Recommended
Sex

Your Guide To Ethical Porn: What Makes It Different & Where To Find It

Alex Shea
Your Guide To Ethical Porn: What Makes It Different & Where To Find It
Spirituality

Our Horoscope Called & Apparently Some Secrets Are Surfacing On Friday

The AstroTwins
Our Horoscope Called & Apparently Some Secrets Are Surfacing On Friday
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Put Down The Sheers: The One DIY Hair Trick Best Left To The Pros

Alexandra Engler
Put Down The Sheers: The One DIY Hair Trick Best Left To The Pros
Beauty

Can You Use A Scalp Serum For Fuller Brows? Maybe — Here's What Experts Say

Jamie Schneider
Can You Use A Scalp Serum For Fuller Brows? Maybe — Here's What Experts Say
Routines

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin

Sarah Regan
An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin
Beauty

Menopause Comes With Major Skin Changes: 9 Holistic Skin Care Rules To Live By

Alexandra Engler
Menopause Comes With Major Skin Changes: 9 Holistic Skin Care Rules To Live By
Sex

What's The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex? We Asked The Experts

Sarah Regan
What's The Best Time Of Day To Have Sex? We Asked The Experts
Personal Growth

Beyond Happiness: Is This Little-Known Concept What's Missing From Your Life?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Beyond Happiness: Is This Little-Known Concept What's Missing From Your Life?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-10549/blueberry-sundae-smoothie-with-vegan-whipped-cream.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!