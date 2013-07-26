mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Gluten-Free Recipe: Flounder Ceviche

Gluten-Free Recipe: Flounder Ceviche

Candace Edwards
Written by Candace Edwards
July 26, 2013

We find ourselves in the dog days of summer, and the general consensus is: it’s too damn hot! The last thing we want to do is turn on the oven to prepare a meal, but "ya gotta eat!"

Raw food preparation may seem intimidating, what with the dehydrators, food processors and other gizmos that can make the meal shine. Fear not! All you need is a knife, a cutting board, quality produce and a mixing bowl!

Quality ingredients are the most important aspect of any meal, especially raw meals. If you can, I encourage you to get local organic produce from your farmer's market.

Here are a few of my favorite raw recipes:

Flounder ceviche. Simply put, ceviche is raw, marinated seafood. You can choose the seafood of your preference.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. of Flounder
  • 5 limes
  • cilantro
  • scallions
  • jalapeno
  • salt + pepper

Instructions:

1. Chop flounder into bite-size pieces and place into a bowl.

2. Squeeze enough fresh lime juice into the bowl to submerge the flounder.

3. Let flounder marinate until it turns opaque — usually two hours at room temperature, three hours in the refrigerator.

4. Finely chop scallions, cilantro and jalapeños.

5. Drain flounder and mix in chopped ingredients.

6. Salt and pepper to taste.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Candace Edwards
Candace Edwards
Candace Edwards is the wellness coach and founder of Wildly Well, a wellness practice centered around eating delicious healthy food, being active through fun means, and living an...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

3 Eating Styles This RD Recommends To Those With Gut Issues

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
3 Eating Styles This RD Recommends To Those With Gut Issues
Functional Food

After A 40-Year Career In Nutrition, This Is The Cardiocentric Diet I Follow

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
After A 40-Year Career In Nutrition, This Is The Cardiocentric Diet I Follow
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Sex

Questions About Vibrators? Consider Them Answered — We Asked The Experts

Sarah Regan
Questions About Vibrators? Consider Them Answered — We Asked The Experts
Mental Health

The Surprising Eye Trick That Can Actually Help Anxiety, From A Neuroscientist

Olivia Giacomo
The Surprising Eye Trick That Can Actually Help Anxiety, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Holistic Ingredient An MD Uses For Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wakeup

Emma Loewe
The Holistic Ingredient An MD Uses For Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wakeup
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This 5-Step Plan May Lower Your Risk Of Dementia By Up To 80%, Say Neurologists

Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D.
This 5-Step Plan May Lower Your Risk Of Dementia By Up To 80%, Say Neurologists
Beauty

This 2-Ingredient DIY Mask Is The Secret To Refreshed Strands

Alexandra Engler
This 2-Ingredient DIY Mask Is The Secret To Refreshed Strands
Home

How To Tell If Your Houseplant Is Dead — Or Just Dormant For The Winter

Emma Loewe
How To Tell If Your Houseplant Is Dead — Or Just Dormant For The Winter
Integrative Health

The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD's Go-To Sources

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD's Go-To Sources
Beauty

What Is Your Skin Type? A Quiz To Find Out + The Best Products For Each

Jamie Schneider
What Is Your Skin Type? A Quiz To Find Out + The Best Products For Each
Routines

A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips

Phyllicia Bonanno
A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-10421/glutenfree-recipe-flounder-ceviche.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!