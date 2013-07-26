Gluten-Free Recipe: Flounder Ceviche
We find ourselves in the dog days of summer, and the general consensus is: it’s too damn hot! The last thing we want to do is turn on the oven to prepare a meal, but "ya gotta eat!"
Raw food preparation may seem intimidating, what with the dehydrators, food processors and other gizmos that can make the meal shine. Fear not! All you need is a knife, a cutting board, quality produce and a mixing bowl!
Quality ingredients are the most important aspect of any meal, especially raw meals. If you can, I encourage you to get local organic produce from your farmer's market.
Here are a few of my favorite raw recipes:
Flounder ceviche. Simply put, ceviche is raw, marinated seafood. You can choose the seafood of your preference.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. of Flounder
- 5 limes
- cilantro
- scallions
- jalapeno
- salt + pepper
Instructions:
1. Chop flounder into bite-size pieces and place into a bowl.
2. Squeeze enough fresh lime juice into the bowl to submerge the flounder.
3. Let flounder marinate until it turns opaque — usually two hours at room temperature, three hours in the refrigerator.
4. Finely chop scallions, cilantro and jalapeños.
5. Drain flounder and mix in chopped ingredients.
6. Salt and pepper to taste.
