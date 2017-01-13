35 Articles by Lauren Imparato

How Being Generous Will Get You Everything You Want This Year

Stop following the calendar, start following your heart.

January 13 2017
How I Made It Big: Celebrity Yogi Lauren Imparato Tells All

Sometimes we search for success by pretending to be someone we are not. The thing is, that will never work.

July 4 2016

This Yoga Pose Will Bring Calmness To Your Day

Who doesn't have time for one pose?

February 14 2016

2 Yoga Stretches To Do Every Day

We all could use a little more yoga in our lives, even if it's just two stretches.

February 13 2016

A 1-Minute Yoga Sequence To Help You Unwind

Long day? Relax with 60 seconds of yoga.

February 12 2016

A Yoga Sequence To Tone Your Core

A 60-second yoga video to help you build a strong core.

February 11 2016

Stretch Your Entire Body With This 60-Second Yoga Sequence

All it takes is 60 seconds to stretch and wake up your entire body.

February 9 2016

A Quick Yoga Sequence To Help You Start Your Day

Everyone has 60 seconds to spare. This week, use it for some quality yoga.

February 8 2016
4 Easy Yoga Poses To Practice At Your Desk

You don't have to practice yoga for hours on end. A yoga routine can be as short or as long as you'd like — and you can practice wherever you want,...

January 4 2016
If You Only Do 7 Stretches After A Workout, Do These

There's nothing like a runner’s high, but none of us like the aches and pains that can also result from a run! Trust me — I used to run 60 miles a...

October 31 2015

Try This 2-Minute Yoga Workout To Beat Stress & Anxiety

There is no point in trying to ignore stress. Doing so will likely just make you more anxious. In my upcoming book, RETOX, I dedicate an entire...

October 1 2015

4 Yoga Moves To Release Tension In Your Neck & Shoulders

Sitting at a desk, staying connected to your phone, commuting back and forth, hauling bags and kids, constantly stressing, and poor sleep quality are...

July 16 2015
I Quit My Successful Wall Street Job. Here's What I Learned

In honor of my six year anniversary of quitting my job on Wall Street, I am sharing the six most important lessons I have learned from venturing on...

April 21 2015