- Practice self-knowledge and self-healing.
- Masterfully handle stressful situations from a place of personal power.
- Deepen interpersonal relationships and connectivity at home, work, and in your community.
- Create inner-peace, fulfillment, and happiness.
"I just wanted to thank [Fern] so much for creating this Thyroid yoga class on MBG. I just finished mine and already started practicing...I can't tell you just how good I felt, on the first day of my practice itself. I felt so light, energetic, upbeat and almost childlike. I had no energy slumps that day, and didn't need any stimulants like tea or coffee to get through my workday."
"I am writing to thank [Fern] for her class on thyroid yoga with mindbodygreen.com. In the introduction, you mentioned several symptoms that you experienced associated with thyroid dysfunction. As I was listening to you, I realized that you were listing many of the same issues I have been experiencing. I thought maybe I, too, may have a thyroid problem. I instinctively reached up and touched my throat as I pondered this possibility. Immediately, I felt a lump on my thyroid. After seeing my physician, having an ultrasound, and a fine needle biopsy this past week, I have been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. Luckily, and because of you, the prognosis is positive for me, since it was caught so early. That would not have happened without you and mindbodygreen.com! I just wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing your journey and wisdom!"
"I do Fern's yoga routines every morning and every evening, but more importantly, I FINALLY know what's at the root of my Hashimoto's. While my journey is on-going, I've never felt so empowered or excited about the future! I highly recommend Fern's gentle approach to anyone wanting more than the pills doctors are doling out these days."
"When I came to Fern, I had taken all my time off because I felt so exhausted all the time. I've been doing her thyroid yoga for 3 months now, and the difference is mind-blowing. I now am not only back in the office, I've joined a club volleyball team and finally have the energy to spend time running after my young niece again!"
