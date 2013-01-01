The Art Of Making Sh*t Happen

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on:
- Visualizing and defining your creative goals.
- Conquering the unnecessary emotions that keep you stuck.
- Creating daily rituals to keep yourself on track.
- Techniques to ensure you stay motivated toward your success.
"Working with Jennifer Grace has taken me so much further than I ever expected. It has really made me face myself, my obstacles, and forced me to really take action in my life. Thank you Jennifer for developing this curriculum and sharing it with me!"
"Growing up with my dad, Wayne Dyer, I have been exposed to many amazing spiritual leaders and transformation teachers….so I know real and authentic ones when I see them. When I met Jennifer Grace and learned of her extraordinary tools, I knew I had discovered something very different. I have seen first hand how her simple approach has worked for many people, including myself. I have used her program and am amazed at how effective it is!"
"This is a class that catapults you into inspiring, productive actions and successful landings! Projects that had been fomenting for years finally came into completion: the office space that needed revamping, the closet that needed reorganizing, my practice that doubled in income, and my relationship that deepened in meaning and depth and that was just within the first 4 weeks of using Jen’s tools."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective exercises from your instructor, you’ll hone in on your newfound skills and deepen your knowledge.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.