The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Get enough protein.
- Stock your pantry.
- Make a variety of plant-based meals.
- Make plant-based eating easy, fun, and super delicious.
"Miranda Hammer is a uniquely qualified nutritional expert. A registered dietitian and trained natural foods chef, she is a skilled educator who de-mystifies healthy cooking through her simple, plant-based recipes. I highly recommend Miranda's work if you are looking to find joy in what you cook and eat and embrace a healthy lifestyle that is both balanced and practical."
"As a Registered Dietitian with a focus on plant-based whole foods, Miranda has a truly in-depth understanding of what is practical for a home cook. Her recipes are healthy and approachable, and her philosophy inspires me to lead a healthier lifestyle. Her radiant energy is undeniable and it’s what sets her course apart from the rest."
"Miranda Hammer is a skilled nutritionist who dedicates her work to teaching others to find joy and balance in the consumption of healthy food. Miranda truly understands how to create plant-based meals that are interesting, beautiful and above all delicious."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics, recipes, and recommendations from your instructor, you’ll deepen your knowledge and establish a healthier lifestyle.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
