Tantra 101

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Let go of past insecurities and body shame.
- Ignite your sexual energy.
- Perform a self-love strip tease to do alone or for a partner.
- Use the famous KISS meditation to break through intimacy blocks in your relationship and life.
- Initiate intimate massage techniques for self or partnered pleasure.
"Psalm taught me breath work that helps me perform better as an NFL athlete. I really use it before a game, when I am more nervous because it calms me down and help me stay grounded. When I am about to walk into a situation like that in front of 90,000 people and being filmed for TV, my nerves get on the edge because there are so many things that can happen that I can’t control. It helps me to be less emotional and not react from fear or anxiety, but to react with calm focus and perform better and make better choices. I just breathe better in general, Psalm taught me how to breathe more deeply and find pockets to expand my energy in my body so that when I run I can last longer without getting tired"
"Psalm Isadora is one of the few people that I recommend when it comes to anything with true tantra and sexuality. Through working with Psalm, I learned how to work with my breath in a powerful way that led to loving myself more, embodying my confidence more, and expanding my service to the world. I now incorporate Psalm’s unique breathing teachings into my therapy and coaching practice and have found them to be beneficial beyond words for my clients. Breakthroughs and true transformation is what you can expect."
