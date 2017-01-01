How To Build Your Personal Brand

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Realize and design your dream career.
- Manage your mind and easily dismiss illogical, negative thoughts.
- Make promises to yourself and hold yourself accountable to keep them.
- Handle your difficult personality traits and get them to work for you, not against you.
- Develop the traits and business hats you’ll need to be the entrepreneur you always dreamed of.
"Lauren Zander does not mince words. She is authentic, has 20 years of knowledge in life coaching and her method is the only method that has the capacity to change my life. And it did. I cannot think of a better person to transform the world of life coaching."
"The first time I met Lauren Handel Zander, she introduced me to a truth that changed my life. At that time I'd been teaching the practices of connection with no notion of integrity, and no respect for true intimacy. Lauren and her method have helped me rewrite my inner dialogue, connect deeply to my family, and evolve my excuses so I can be the partner, the mother, the daughter, the sister, and the teacher I've always dreamed I could be."
"[Lauren Zander] has taught me important lessons required to live a life with the most integrity, the most success, and most importantly - the most fun. I have had the privilege to work with Lauren for 2.5 years and my life has forever changed. My business is killing it, my personal life is the best it's ever been, and my social life is fully loving and has rid itself of the 'leaky ones'. Lauren has forced me to face myself over and over again until I am happy and in the 'dream' state."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective exercises from your instructor, you’ll hone in on your newfound skills and deepen your knowledge.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
