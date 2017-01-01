How To Build Your Personal Brand

With Lauren Zander
What you'll learn

By enrolling in this class, you’ll gain imperative knowledge on how to:

  • Realize and design your dream career.
  • Manage your mind and easily dismiss illogical, negative thoughts.
  • Make promises to yourself and hold yourself accountable to keep them.
  • Handle your difficult personality traits and get them to work for you, not against you.
  • Develop the traits and business hats you’ll need to be the entrepreneur you always dreamed of.
"Lauren Zander does not mince words. She is authentic, has 20 years of knowledge in life coaching and her method is the only method that has the capacity to change my life. And it did. I cannot think of a better person to transform the world of life coaching."

— Forest Steven Whitaker III, Actor & Director

"The first time I met Lauren Handel Zander, she introduced me to a truth that changed my life. At that time I'd been teaching the practices of connection with no notion of integrity, and no respect for true intimacy. Lauren and her method have helped me rewrite my inner dialogue, connect deeply to my family, and evolve my excuses so I can be the partner, the mother, the daughter, the sister, and the teacher I've always dreamed I could be."

— Elena Brower, Yoga Teacher & Author

"[Lauren Zander] has taught me important lessons required to live a life with the most integrity, the most success, and most importantly - the most fun. I have had the privilege to work with Lauren for 2.5 years and my life has forever changed. My business is killing it, my personal life is the best it's ever been, and my social life is fully loving and has rid itself of the 'leaky ones'. Lauren has forced me to face myself over and over again until I am happy and in the 'dream' state."

— Miki Agrawal, CEO, Thinx

How It Works

LECTURES

You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.

PRACTICE

You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective exercises from your instructor, you’ll hone in on your newfound skills and deepen your knowledge.

DISCUSSIONS

Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.

How To Build Your Personal Brand
Realize Your Mission & Craft Your Dream Career
$49.99 USD
Classes FAQS

Is the class delivered as a DVD or do I need to download it?

All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.

When does the class begin?

Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.

Is there a specific schedule I need to follow?

Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.

What happens when I complete the class? Can I watch it again?

Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!

What if the class is too difficult or it doesn't meet my needs?

No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.

What if I don't like the class?

We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.

Didn't find the answer you're looking for?

Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.

Close
You already previewed this class.
Ready for more?
Buy Now