How To Become The Most Attractive Version Of Yourself

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Create an ideal internal environment that automatically calls love to you.
- Dissolve and let go of the beliefs that are keeping you stuck in a pattern of unavailable partners.
- Dig deep and love yourself first so you can discover your natural magnetism.
"Despite being in the toughest romantic situation I’d ever been in, working with Shelly gave me more confidence and trust in love than I ever had before. A few weeks after we completed our work, I met a man who is everything I’d been wishing for 4 years. We are deeply in love. Words cannot express my gratitude—Shelly is the real deal."
"Shelly is a love genius. I’m pretty sure she’s channeling wisdom from a Divine Source because she’s so connected to the truth."
"Shelly’s course is hands-down the most targeted and focused material I have encountered to date for the individual seeking a life fulfilled with love."
"Now that I’ve completed your eCourse, I can honestly say that I’ve never felt more love and contentment than I do right now. Even though I was not looking for a man when I signed up for your course, a very loving one came out of the blue, into my life."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective exercises from your instructor, you’ll hone in on your newfound skills and deepen your knowledge.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
Find your happiest, healthiest self.
Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.
Classes FAQS
All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.
Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.
Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.
Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!
No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.
We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.
Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.