The Doctor's Guide to Hormonal Imbalance

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on:
- The world of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).
- Achieving hormone balance at every stage of your life.
- How hormones are not just lab values but a manifestation of the orchestra of the body.
- How your diet, sleep, lifestyle and passions can affect your hormones.
- How to use qi to solve or balance any hormonal issue.
- Herbs and formulas that can help you achieve boundless energy, glowing skin, a peaceful mind, better sleep, sex, and so much more.
"I've officially been a patient at Dr. Taz's practice for one year now, and when I first came to her, I was sick and discouraged. Dozens of doctors had dismissed my debilitating digestive issues and hormonal imbalances for years, throwing expensive (and ineffective) prescription medication at my symptoms without understanding the root cause. But Dr. Taz didn't. She really took the time to listen to me, to understand what I was going through and to develop a comprehensive plan that would reverse my PCOS, leaky gut and hypothyroidism naturally. After following her advice to eat an anti-inflammatory diet, taking the natural and safe supplements she recommended and making some minor, but impactful, lifestyle changes, I am now proud to say that I live a near symptom-free life and have never felt better. Dr. Taz changed my life!"
"Before I found Dr. Taz I was searching for the right way to approach my PCOS. Searching for a doctor who could see my full picture and tailor a plan to fit my specific needs. Once I found her, I began healing. With supplements, acupuncture and making big changes in my life, I began physically healing from the painful inflammation that had taken over my body. And I began emotionally healing from the doubt that I would ever become a mother. Four years later, and with my beautiful little girl by my side, I'm still healing. But I'm no longer searching."
"When working with Dr. Taz, I’ve found that she takes her time to understand the issues a person is dealing with and applies a whole body and mind approach to develop a treatment plan tailored to each individual. She is kind, caring, and the most attentive physician I have ever dealt with personally."
