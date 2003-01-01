Chakras 101

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Align your chakras to harmonize your body, mind, and spirit.
- Radiate positive energy.
- Harness your spiritual energy to open each of your seven chakras.
- Practice yoga, meditation, and breathwork for improved chakra alignment at home.
"Yogi Cameron has been a big part of improving my health, and he can do the same for you."
"With his commonsense approach and Ayurvedic teaching, Yogi Cameron has an effortless way of positively changing your life. Thanks to Cameron, my days are calmer, more enjoyable, and less stressful. He's improved my life and I hope you allow him to improve yours."
"My mind, body, and spirit are more open and clearer already. Yogi Cameron is very intuitive and helped me see that being committed to my spirit and doing my spiritual practice every morning is the most important thing."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the class allows you to explore your spirituality on the deepest possible level, all at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the videos and put it into practice. Return to any session as often as you'd like, or use what you've learned and apply it to your own spiritual practice.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
