28 Days To Attracting Your Best Relationship

What you'll learn
By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on how to:
- Rock your single life, as you emanate your happiest and most vibrant self.
- Flirt with confidence and ease, meeting eligible singles in the real world in real time.
- Create a powerful vision to manifest your dream partner.
- Raise your standards, inspiring your mate to his/her greatest potential.
- Adopt the counter-intuitive behaviors of the world’s best daters.
"Monica is on a one-woman mission to reverse the trend of broken hearts and unhappy marriages. Funny and down-to-earth, Monica seamlessly integrates psychological and spiritual truths, giving women & men the tools to succeed at love. She is a powerful voice for her generation."
"Monica has changed my whole perspective on dating. Instead of wasting time, she taught me how to sift through all of the nonsense, meet more people, and figure out my ‘must-haves’ in a relationship. She gives extraordinary advice."
"Working with Monica has been nothing but enlightening. Her refreshingly honest approach is filled with genuine love and care for her clients. The work I've done with her hasn't been easy, but I know for sure that it will lead me to the best relationship I've ever had."
"Monica is like a sister with an amazing amount of common sense. She’s empathetic and smart, using her expansive knowledge and experience to guide people. It may sound emotional—but, I feel very blessed to have met her. God bless her."
How It Works
You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.
You'll take what you’ve learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective exercises from your instructor, you’ll hone in on your newfound skills and deepen your knowledge.
Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.
