4 Articles by Rebecca Stump

Rebecca Stump

Functional Food

The Two Random Foods That Cleared My Skin & Balanced My Hormones

You probably already have them in your fridge.

#skin care #hormones
Rebecca Stump
August 2 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio

8 Seriously Inspiring Audiobooks For People Who Don't Have Time To Read

This collection of audiobooks—focused on self-care, spirituality, and health and fitness—will help even the busiest person work on personal growth and...

#listening #books #happiness #joy #wellness
Rebecca Stump
January 11 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR 21 drops

A Nighttime Ritual For Deep, Restful Sleep

We've got the secret to waking up happier and well-rested.

#sleep #tea #restorative yoga #technology #essential oils
Rebecca Stump
July 6 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Naked Juice

Veggie Showdown: Kale Vs. Broccoli

When it comes to eating healthy, some decisions are simpler than others.

#happiness #wellness #healthy foods #kale
Rebecca Stump
February 2 2015