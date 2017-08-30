6 Articles by Jonathan Maxim
Jonathan Maxim
Yes, You Can Lose Weight Without Depriving Yourself. Here's How
All it takes is a few simple tweaks.
August 30 2017
The Workout That Gave Me Adrenal Fatigue & How I Bounced Back
Yes, you really do need to take rest days.
August 5 2017
How Much Time Can You Take Off Between Workouts & Still Lose Weight?
Enjoy the hustle. Then enjoy the sleep.
May 18 2017
What's The Minimum Amount You Can Exercise Every Week And Still See Results?
Not very much at all, as it turns out.
March 25 2017
Doing This 2-Minute Workout Every Morning Completely Changed My Body
Plus, my energy levels soared.
March 6 2017
How Much Do You Actually Need To Work Out To Lose Weight?
Here's what you need to know.
January 28 2017