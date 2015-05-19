10 Articles by Jonathan FitzGordon
Jonathan FitzGordon
Why I Tape My Mouth Shut To Get Great Sleep
It took about a week to sleep through the night and wake up with the tape still on.
Why Standing Desks Might Not Work For You
Standing desks are all the rage lately, but they aren't good for you if you don’t stand correctly. This should be a common sense concept, but many...
5 Ways To Get Healthy (That Take Almost No Effort)
When it comes down to it, no one can fix you but yourself. Unfortunately, we aren't always culturally empowered to believe that we are our own best...
A Surprising & Simple Tip That Improved My Posture Immediately
I stopped hyperextending my knees and profoundly changed my posture and my life.
How To Do Wheel Pose Without Hurting Your Back
Stay relaxed and safe with this amazing technique!
The Best Way To Sleep If You Want To Avoid Back Pain
How to sleep and how not to sleep.
5 Exercises You Can Do On Your Way To Work
No one doubts that exercise is important. Using and moving our body is essential to all of our lives, especially if you sit at a desk for a good part...
Want To Improve Your Posture? Try This
Do you have your camera ready? You'll want to take some pictures of your posture after you finish reading this.
How To Sit At Your Desk Without Wrecking Your Body
Tips for a long day at the office.
Are You Walking All Wrong? Here's What You Should Be Doing
It may seem like a basic skill, but here's how to do it right.