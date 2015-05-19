10 Articles by Jonathan FitzGordon

Why I Tape My Mouth Shut To Get Great Sleep

It took about a week to sleep through the night and wake up with the tape still on.

#sleep #breathing #sleeping #insomnia
May 19 2015

Why Standing Desks Might Not Work For You

Standing desks are all the rage lately, but they aren't good for you if you don’t stand correctly. This should be a common sense concept, but many...

#pain #fitness #posture #wellness
July 18 2014

5 Ways To Get Healthy (That Take Almost No Effort)

When it comes down to it, no one can fix you but yourself. Unfortunately, we aren't always culturally empowered to believe that we are our own best...

#healing #breathing #mindfulness #wellness #food
May 2 2014
A Surprising & Simple Tip That Improved My Posture Immediately

I stopped hyperextending my knees and profoundly changed my posture and my life.

April 11 2014
How To Do Wheel Pose Without Hurting Your Back

Stay relaxed and safe with this amazing technique!

#pain #yoga poses #back pain #wellness #yoga
March 29 2014
5 Exercises You Can Do On Your Way To Work

No one doubts that exercise is important. Using and moving our body is essential to all of our lives, especially if you sit at a desk for a good part...

#balance #fitness #work #wellness
February 18 2014

Want To Improve Your Posture? Try This

Do you have your camera ready? You'll want to take some pictures of your posture after you finish reading this.

#back pain #fitness #wellness
February 11 2014
Are You Walking All Wrong? Here's What You Should Be Doing

It may seem like a basic skill, but here's how to do it right.

#healing #abs #fitness #wellness
January 15 2014