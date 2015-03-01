5 Articles by Heather Braaten

Heather Braaten

Recipes

Raw Peppermint Patties

Made from whole food ingredients, including nutrient rich raw cacao and healthy fats from coconut and cashew, these treats will not only satisfy your...

#raw foods #dessert #healthy recipes #raw #food
Heather Braaten
February 11 2015
Functional Food

Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste

They’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again.

#nutrition #soup #healthy foods #food
Heather Braaten
January 23 2015

Roasted Cauliflower With Vegan Sweet Potato Cream Sauce

This simple dish feels like comfort food, but it's actually full of healthy vitamins and minerals and is vegan and paleo to boot.

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #food
Heather Braaten
January 6 2015
Recipes