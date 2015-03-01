5 Articles by Heather Braaten
Heather Braaten
The Simplest, Richest Chocolate Avocado Mousse
Easy and full of whole food ingredients!
Heather Braaten
March 1 2015
Raw Peppermint Patties
Made from whole food ingredients, including nutrient rich raw cacao and healthy fats from coconut and cashew, these treats will not only satisfy your...
Heather Braaten
February 11 2015
Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste
They’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again.
Heather Braaten
January 23 2015
Roasted Cauliflower With Vegan Sweet Potato Cream Sauce
This simple dish feels like comfort food, but it's actually full of healthy vitamins and minerals and is vegan and paleo to boot.
Heather Braaten
January 6 2015
DIY: Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer
Make your own dairy free coffee creamer.
Heather Braaten
August 21 2014