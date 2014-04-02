44 Articles by Healthy Child Healthy World

Healthy Child Healthy World

8 Ways To Minimize Your Exposure To Plastic

A recent article in Mother Jones has everyone asking if any plastic is safe, and if it isn't, how to avoid it. It’s easier than you think to find...

#toxic #hormones #environmentalism #wellness #food
Healthy Child Healthy World
April 2 2014

6 Simple Steps To Detox Your Home

It’s hard to believe indoor air is up to five times more polluted than outdoor, but it’s true. So says the EPA. The good news is that while you can’t...

#toxic #hormones #wellness #detox #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
March 14 2014

3 Ways To Prevent Pests Without Using Pesticides

Insects, bugs, rodents are called pests for a reason. No one wants them around! Getting rid of them is a big priority. Beware the convenience offered...

#wellness #detox #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
March 3 2014
5 Easy Steps To Detox & Clean Your Car

If you’re careful about keeping toxins out of your home, have you considered your car? Between running errands, commuting to work, and driving kids —...

#toxic #environmentalism #wellness #detox
Healthy Child Healthy World
February 12 2014
5 Nontoxic Cleaners That Should Be In Every Home

These common nontoxic household staples are cheaper, simpler, and a whole lot safer.

#toxic #slideshows #wellness #detox #food
Healthy Child Healthy World
January 28 2014

5 Secrets Big Brands Don’t Want You To Know About Your Cleaning Products

The conventional cleaning industry has so many dirty little secrets. Here are a few of the big ones that you need to know before you use these...

#environmentalism #detox #microbiome #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
January 11 2014

8 Powerful Plants That Can Detox The Air In Your Home

Did you realize the average American spends 90 percent of his time indoors? That’s a lot of time. Unbelievably, air pollution inside your home or...

#toxic #wellness #detox #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
December 27 2013

5 Ways To Detoxify Your Kitchen

The kitchen really gets a workout at this time of year. Families love cooking for the holidays, and kids like to help with baking to share cookies,...

#toxic #detox #organic #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
December 9 2013
10 Toxic Products No One Needs

This stuff just so happens to be where a lot of toxic chemicals lurk.

#toxic #slideshows #environmentalism #detox
Healthy Child Healthy World
November 22 2013

What's In My Cleaning Products? How To Spot Toxins

Few product labels are more difficult to decode than those on conventional cleaning products. This is troubling because cleaners (even those labeled...

#toxic #wellness #detox #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
October 26 2013

Why Air Fresheners Do Anything But

No one likes to walk into a stinky room. Bad odors are gross, which is why an entire industry of air fresheners with aromatic scents is available. But...

#toxic #wellness #detox #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
October 15 2013

Are Your Child's Art Supplies Toxic?

If you paint, draw, sculpt, bead, weave, or otherwise toy with art supplies, you should know you might be exposed to a whole host of unsafe chemicals...

#toxic #wellness #creativity #parenting
Healthy Child Healthy World
September 30 2013

How To Grill Without Frying Your Health

Somehow it’s August already, which means summer grilling season is in full swing. Whether you’re cooking a fun evening meal or perfecting a dish for...

#healing #toxic #environmentalism #wellness #personal growth
Healthy Child Healthy World
August 7 2013

Why Secondhand Smoke Is REALLY A Big Deal

When we breathe cigarette smoke, we’re exposed to more than 2,500 chemicals, including hazards such as cadmium, formaldehyde, benzene, benzo[a]pyrene,...

#personal growth quotes #happiness
Healthy Child Healthy World
July 23 2013

Going To The Pool? Tips To Avoid Toxins

For many people—kids and adults alike—the smell of a chlorinated pool triggers sensations of joy. It means that soon they’ll be one with the water,...

#swimming #fitness #personal growth
Healthy Child Healthy World
July 10 2013

6 Roundup-Free Weed Killers

If you have a lawn, chances are your weeds are growing like, well, weeds. Before you reach for Roundup—said to be the world’s most popular...

#toxic #nature #environmentalism #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
June 29 2013

Where Does Your Food Come From? (Infographic)

Do you ever wonder what exactly is being pumped into industrially produced animals in order to get them ready for market? If you're squeamish, watch...

#infographic #wellness #food
Healthy Child Healthy World
June 7 2013
Integrative Health

How To Shop For Safe Supplements & Vitamins

Did you know that unlike drug products, the FDA does not “approve” dietary supplements for safety or effectiveness before they are sold?

#supplements #toxic #GMO #organic
Healthy Child Healthy World
May 4 2013