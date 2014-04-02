44 Articles by Healthy Child Healthy World
Healthy Child Healthy World
8 Ways To Minimize Your Exposure To Plastic
A recent article in Mother Jones has everyone asking if any plastic is safe, and if it isn't, how to avoid it. It’s easier than you think to find...
6 Simple Steps To Detox Your Home
It’s hard to believe indoor air is up to five times more polluted than outdoor, but it’s true. So says the EPA. The good news is that while you can’t...
3 Ways To Prevent Pests Without Using Pesticides
Insects, bugs, rodents are called pests for a reason. No one wants them around! Getting rid of them is a big priority. Beware the convenience offered...
How To Clean Your Carpets & Rugs Using Nothing But Pantry Staples
Most homes have carpet in them somewhere.
5 Easy Steps To Detox & Clean Your Car
If you’re careful about keeping toxins out of your home, have you considered your car? Between running errands, commuting to work, and driving kids —...
5 Nontoxic Cleaners That Should Be In Every Home
These common nontoxic household staples are cheaper, simpler, and a whole lot safer.
5 Secrets Big Brands Don’t Want You To Know About Your Cleaning Products
The conventional cleaning industry has so many dirty little secrets. Here are a few of the big ones that you need to know before you use these...
8 Powerful Plants That Can Detox The Air In Your Home
Did you realize the average American spends 90 percent of his time indoors? That’s a lot of time. Unbelievably, air pollution inside your home or...
5 Ways To Detoxify Your Kitchen
The kitchen really gets a workout at this time of year. Families love cooking for the holidays, and kids like to help with baking to share cookies,...
10 Toxic Products No One Needs
This stuff just so happens to be where a lot of toxic chemicals lurk.
What's In My Cleaning Products? How To Spot Toxins
Few product labels are more difficult to decode than those on conventional cleaning products. This is troubling because cleaners (even those labeled...
Why Air Fresheners Do Anything But
No one likes to walk into a stinky room. Bad odors are gross, which is why an entire industry of air fresheners with aromatic scents is available. But...
Are Your Child's Art Supplies Toxic?
If you paint, draw, sculpt, bead, weave, or otherwise toy with art supplies, you should know you might be exposed to a whole host of unsafe chemicals...
How To Grill Without Frying Your Health
Somehow it’s August already, which means summer grilling season is in full swing. Whether you’re cooking a fun evening meal or perfecting a dish for...
Why Secondhand Smoke Is REALLY A Big Deal
When we breathe cigarette smoke, we’re exposed to more than 2,500 chemicals, including hazards such as cadmium, formaldehyde, benzene, benzo[a]pyrene,...
Going To The Pool? Tips To Avoid Toxins
For many people—kids and adults alike—the smell of a chlorinated pool triggers sensations of joy. It means that soon they’ll be one with the water,...
6 Roundup-Free Weed Killers
If you have a lawn, chances are your weeds are growing like, well, weeds. Before you reach for Roundup—said to be the world’s most popular...
Where Does Your Food Come From? (Infographic)
Do you ever wonder what exactly is being pumped into industrially produced animals in order to get them ready for market? If you're squeamish, watch...
13 Dangerous Toxins To Avoid In Your Food
Look out for these unsavory ingredients.
How To Shop For Safe Supplements & Vitamins
Did you know that unlike drug products, the FDA does not “approve” dietary supplements for safety or effectiveness before they are sold?