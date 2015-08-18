12 Articles by Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.

Parenting
Sex

What I Wish People Understood About BDSM

Many people are unaware of the playful, consciousness-expanding, and even healing opportunities that BDSM offers.

#relationships #sexuality #sex
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
August 6 2015

5 (Free!) Ways To Gain Wisdom Every Day

After my marriage ended, I had to make big choices every day: anger versus compassion, forgiveness versus resentment, more television to distract the...

#personal growth #compassion #spirituality
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
July 6 2015

Why You're Dissatisfied With Life + How To Thrive

It’s one thing to be recovering from a particularly upsetting life event or to be clinically depressed. It is quite another thing to exist in a...

#happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
May 22 2015
Love

What I Wish More People Understood About Polyamory

The same skills you need in a two-person relationship you need in a poly relationship.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #sex #personal growth
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
May 1 2015
Sex
Sex

5 Ways To Have An Explosive Orgasm

Here are five ways to lengthen, intensify, and multiply a climax.

#orgasm #tantra #libido
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
March 12 2015

Why You Should Dress Your Son In Pink & Give Your Daughter A Toy Car

When it comes to the question of gender roles and raising young children, many parents have their opinions. Some have quite visceral (and often...

#mindfulness #feminism #self-awareness #motherhood #parenting
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
February 20 2015
Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Sex

Some crucial reminders to help you approach the difficult question of how to approach "sex ed" with your kids.

#sex #body image #communication #motherhood #parenting
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
January 16 2015
Love

Why A Soul Mate Isn't Meant To Be Perfect

Our idea of "perfect" — what we think we want in our minds or in our hearts — is not necessarily what might fuel our emotional or psychological...

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
December 23 2014
Sex

5 Ways To Get What You Want In Bed

In my sexuality education workshops, there is one question people ask me very often: "How do I tell my partner what I like?"

#relationships #awareness #sex #personal growth #communication
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
November 25 2014

6 Steps To Find Peace After A Painful Breakup

I married someone I thought I'd be with forever. Twelve years, one massive mortgage, three kids, a dog, eight guinea pigs, and four fish later, my...

#love #relationships #breakup #gratitude #personal growth
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
November 14 2014