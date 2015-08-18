12 Articles by Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
7 Ways To Raise A Son Who Will Grow Up To Respect Women
Here's how I'm approaching this as a parent.
What I Wish People Understood About BDSM
Many people are unaware of the playful, consciousness-expanding, and even healing opportunities that BDSM offers.
5 (Free!) Ways To Gain Wisdom Every Day
After my marriage ended, I had to make big choices every day: anger versus compassion, forgiveness versus resentment, more television to distract the...
Why You're Dissatisfied With Life + How To Thrive
It’s one thing to be recovering from a particularly upsetting life event or to be clinically depressed. It is quite another thing to exist in a...
What I Wish More People Understood About Polyamory
The same skills you need in a two-person relationship you need in a poly relationship.
Never Had An Orgasm? Here's What You Need To Know
It's all about getting in tune with yourself.
5 Ways To Have An Explosive Orgasm
Here are five ways to lengthen, intensify, and multiply a climax.
Why You Should Dress Your Son In Pink & Give Your Daughter A Toy Car
When it comes to the question of gender roles and raising young children, many parents have their opinions. Some have quite visceral (and often...
How To Talk To Your Kids About Sex
Some crucial reminders to help you approach the difficult question of how to approach "sex ed" with your kids.
Why A Soul Mate Isn't Meant To Be Perfect
Our idea of "perfect" — what we think we want in our minds or in our hearts — is not necessarily what might fuel our emotional or psychological...
5 Ways To Get What You Want In Bed
In my sexuality education workshops, there is one question people ask me very often: "How do I tell my partner what I like?"
6 Steps To Find Peace After A Painful Breakup
I married someone I thought I'd be with forever. Twelve years, one massive mortgage, three kids, a dog, eight guinea pigs, and four fish later, my...