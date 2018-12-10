4 Articles by Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.

Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.

Integrative Health

The Best Vitamins, Minerals, & Herbs To Help You Fall Asleep Naturally

The best supplements for better sleep, including magnolia, CBD, and magnesium.

#sleep #anxiety #stress #mbgsupplements
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
December 10 2018
Integrative Health

A Sleep Doctor's No. 1 Tip For Great Rest Every Night

This will help your body establish a daily rhythm.

#sleep
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
January 1 2018
Mental Health

What Does Your Sleep Style Say About You?

Are you an early bird or professional napper?

#sleep #wellness #health #sleeping
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
April 11 2017

The Subtle Secret To Consistently Mind-Blowing Sex

"Paying attention to the power of when can deliver some pretty hot and heavy benefits to your sex life."

#sexuality #sex
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
October 10 2016