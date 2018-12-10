4 Articles by Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
The Best Vitamins, Minerals, & Herbs To Help You Fall Asleep Naturally
The best supplements for better sleep, including magnolia, CBD, and magnesium.
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
December 10 2018
A Sleep Doctor's No. 1 Tip For Great Rest Every Night
This will help your body establish a daily rhythm.
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
January 1 2018
What Does Your Sleep Style Say About You?
Are you an early bird or professional napper?
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
April 11 2017
The Subtle Secret To Consistently Mind-Blowing Sex
"Paying attention to the power of when can deliver some pretty hot and heavy benefits to your sex life."
Michael J. Breus, Ph.D.
October 10 2016