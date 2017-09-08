5 Articles by Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
So, You're Not Having Sex Anymore: 6 Intimacy-Boosting Tips A Relationship Therapist Swears By
When intimacy is thriving, "The energy of the sexual connection between you is acknowledged in even the smallest simple touch or smile, never taking...
5 Traits Of A True Friend
A psychologist's criteria for telling a real friend from a frenemy.
The 5 Stages Of Divorce (And How To Turn Your Relationship Around Before It's Too Late)
Is your relationship in a rough patch? Find out what signs to look for (and how to get your love back on track) from this relationship therapist.
The 3 Great Loves Of Your Life (And Why You Need To Find Them Now)
At the end of our time on earth, it’s unlikely anything will matter to any of us but these three things. So, why waste time looking elsewhere for...
How To Rewire Your Brain To Have A Secure Attachment Style
How we form relationships with other people is deeply affected by our first, core relationships.