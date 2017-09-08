5 Articles by Debra Campbell, Ph.D.

Sex

So, You're Not Having Sex Anymore: 6 Intimacy-Boosting Tips A Relationship Therapist Swears By

When intimacy is thriving, "The energy of the sexual connection between you is acknowledged in even the smallest simple touch or smile, never taking...

#longevity #libido
September 8 2017
Friendships

5 Traits Of A True Friend

A psychologist's criteria for telling a real friend from a frenemy.

#empowerment #friendship
June 23 2017

The 5 Stages Of Divorce (And How To Turn Your Relationship Around Before It's Too Late)

Is your relationship in a rough patch? Find out what signs to look for (and how to get your love back on track) from this relationship therapist.

#love #relationships #marriage
June 20 2017
Friendships

The 3 Great Loves Of Your Life (And Why You Need To Find Them Now)

At the end of our time on earth, it’s unlikely anything will matter to any of us but these three things. So, why waste time looking elsewhere for...

#friendship #dating #soul mates
June 12 2017
Friendships

How To Rewire Your Brain To Have A Secure Attachment Style

How we form relationships with other people is deeply affected by our first, core relationships.

#friendship #confidence #Journey
May 28 2017