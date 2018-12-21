10 Articles by Cassandra Bodzak

Cassandra Bodzak

PAID CONTENT FOR Tom's of Maine

Week 4: How I Used Self-Care To Completely Turn My Health Around

Read on for Cassandra Bodzak's go-to tips for living well.

#nutrition #partner
December 21 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®

The One Wellness “Trend” That Was Totally Worth Years Of Experimenting

Solaray®'s new Mycrobiome® Probiotic line is this dietitian's go-to.

#partner #probiotics
December 14 2018
Meditation

The One Thing To Do Before Your Next Meal To Make Sure You Don't Overeat

Don't sit down at the table without doing this first.

#joy #body positivity #brain
January 11 2017

A Super Simple Morning Ritual For A Happy, Productive Day

My morning ritual is the most important part of my day. It's an incredibly powerful tool to help me bust through the challenges that sometimes get...

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
September 10 2015
Beauty

How An Elimination Diet Cleared Up My Skin

I can get by with a little bit of this food here and there, but if I want my skin to be as clear as possible, vegetables, plant-based protein and...

#beauty #protein #skin #vegan
December 19 2014
Food Trends

Food Diaries: What This NYC Food Blogger Eats In A Typical Day

A look into this food blogger's day of eating.

#food
December 1 2014

Relax & Refresh With This DIY Spa Night

Sometimes life can get a little a crazy (even for a wellness and meditation guide like me!). Staying centered and blissful is paramount to my...

#beauty #meditation #mind body connection #relaxation #skin
November 28 2014

A Beginner's Guide To Clean Eating

Here are some tips I use in my daily life and share with my health coaching clients to help make small adjustments each week leading to a massive...

#nutrition #healthy foods #food #whole foods
October 25 2014
Personal Growth