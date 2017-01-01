mbg Contributor

Wilma Mae Basta is originally a Philly native, a mother of two, and daughter of a civil rights leader. She made a career in film, TV, consumer, and consumer tech PR in the UK where she resided for almost 30 years. She managed and led major campaigns for consumer brands such as Planet Hollywood, Coca Cola, Polygram, Sony Pictures, Sonos, London Underground, Samsung, Carphone Warehouse, Logitech, and British Telecom for over a decade.

Her career kicked off in the early 90s in film PR where she worked on classics such as Reservoir Dogs, Howard’s End, and Wayne’s World followed by stints in TV and event PR. More recently, she launched and built the successful luxury vintage fashion brand, The Gathering Goddess, which was one of the leading global brands in high-end collectible fashion for the past 15 years, whose garments could often be seen on high profile women—both on and off the red carpet. Wilma relocated back to NYC in 2017 to launch DRK Beauty but continues to divide her time between London and Brooklyn.