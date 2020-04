Registered Yoga Teacher

Sarah Barnes is currently a volunteer in paradise at Blue Osa Yoga Retreat in Costa Rica where she is a blogger, photographer and yoga instructor. Sarah is a RYT 200 certified yoga instructor, owner of Modern WarriorYoga and alumni of Texas Tech University where she graduated with International Business and a PhotoCommunications degrees. She recently left her 9-to-5 job as a communications professional to explore the world.