Yoga In Jerusalem Through The Lens Of Photographer Robert Sturman

These photos from a single day in Jerusalem will make your jaw drop.

May 3 2016
Change-Makers

How One Young Yogi's Courage Changed Me Forever

David Maina, an Africa Yoga Project teacher, had been the face of my work for many years. Earlier this week, his life was tragically taken from him....

April 8 2016

The World's Oldest Yoga Teacher Turns 97 Today: Happy Birthday, Tao!

Today at 97-years-old, Tao Porchon-Lynch is the world's oldest living yoga teacher, recognized by the Guinness World Records since 2012. The former...

August 13 2015
Travel

Yoga In Central Park: 25 Photos That Capture The Magic Of NYC

With summer officially here, there's no better time to visit the city's largest, iconic green space.

June 28 2015
Parenting

Mother's Day Yoga: 17 Photos That Will Warm Your Heart

Happy Mother's Day to all generations of moms everywhere — from grandmothers to great-grandmothers, expectant mothers and stepmothers, to the...

May 10 2015

Yoga In Chicago: 18 Photos From The Windy City

The folks of Chicago are some of the most passionate people I've had the honor of working with throughout my travels. When I arrived there last...

April 30 2015

An Inspiring Yogi Takes His First Hike

Some things flow straight from the soul — effortlessly and without thought. That's how my work in the past with Tommy Valencia has been.

March 29 2015

Wish You Were Here: Yoga Photos From The Sunshine State

I would have never imagined that Florida was going to be one of the more prolific photo expeditions of my career. I decided to make the trip from Los...

March 22 2015
Outdoors

Yoga In Photos: A Roadtrip Through The Enchanting American Southwest

Here's what happened on our way to and from Sedona, and a few moments in between.

March 13 2015
Motivation

A Yogi In Uniform (Gorgeous Photos From LA)

Officer Milo is a yogi whom I have the honor of practicing with at my neighborhood studio. He takes his yoga off the mat and embodies what all police...

September 30 2014
Motivation

An Inspirational Yogi (Beautiful Photos)

This is what a beautiful model looks like.

April 18 2014
Nature

Who Says You Can't Practice Yoga Pregnant?! (Amazing Slideshow)

The subject of this shoot, Amy Pastore, wrote the following about her participation in this project:

December 6 2013

Yoga In Florence & Rome (Wow!)

Italy! It's one of the most artistically inspired lands I've ever visited. I can only imagine that if Michelangelo had been with the yogis, the...

November 18 2013

Yoga In Autumn (Gorgeous Slideshow)

The following images were all created within the last three weeks, in the Northeastern region of the United States and Ontario, Canada, where the...

November 4 2013

Yoga With Kids (Sweet Slideshow)

Seeing the joy in a child brings me back to the simple, innocent and wonder of this beautiful life. So when I have a chance to capture the joy of...

October 9 2013