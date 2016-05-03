38 Articles by Robert Sturman
Robert Sturman
Yoga In Jerusalem Through The Lens Of Photographer Robert Sturman
These photos from a single day in Jerusalem will make your jaw drop.
How One Young Yogi's Courage Changed Me Forever
David Maina, an Africa Yoga Project teacher, had been the face of my work for many years. Earlier this week, his life was tragically taken from him....
The World's Oldest Yoga Teacher Turns 97 Today: Happy Birthday, Tao!
Today at 97-years-old, Tao Porchon-Lynch is the world's oldest living yoga teacher, recognized by the Guinness World Records since 2012. The former...
Yoga In Central Park: 25 Photos That Capture The Magic Of NYC
With summer officially here, there's no better time to visit the city's largest, iconic green space.
Mother's Day Yoga: 17 Photos That Will Warm Your Heart
Happy Mother's Day to all generations of moms everywhere — from grandmothers to great-grandmothers, expectant mothers and stepmothers, to the...
Yoga In Chicago: 18 Photos From The Windy City
The folks of Chicago are some of the most passionate people I've had the honor of working with throughout my travels. When I arrived there last...
An Inspiring Yogi Takes His First Hike
Some things flow straight from the soul — effortlessly and without thought. That's how my work in the past with Tommy Valencia has been.
Wish You Were Here: Yoga Photos From The Sunshine State
I would have never imagined that Florida was going to be one of the more prolific photo expeditions of my career. I decided to make the trip from Los...
Yoga In Photos: A Roadtrip Through The Enchanting American Southwest
Here's what happened on our way to and from Sedona, and a few moments in between.
Yoga In Photos: Asanas At The Ancient Temples Of Thailand
A photo series by Robert Sturman.
A Yogi In Uniform (Gorgeous Photos From LA)
Officer Milo is a yogi whom I have the honor of practicing with at my neighborhood studio. He takes his yoga off the mat and embodies what all police...
Yoga With Friends (Adorable Photos)
Friends doing yoga.
Yoga In The Heart Of New York City (Incredible Photos)
New York City as the backdrop to yoga.
An Inspirational Yogi (Beautiful Photos)
This is what a beautiful model looks like.
Incredible Yoga Photos You Won't Believe Were Taken With A Cellphone
Robert Sturman's photo series shot on a cell phone.
Big Rocks & Big Skies: Yoga In Sedona, Arizona (Beautiful Photos)
A photo series in the red rocks of Sedona.
Who Says You Can't Practice Yoga Pregnant?! (Amazing Slideshow)
The subject of this shoot, Amy Pastore, wrote the following about her participation in this project:
Yoga In Florence & Rome (Wow!)
Italy! It's one of the most artistically inspired lands I've ever visited. I can only imagine that if Michelangelo had been with the yogis, the...
Yoga In Autumn (Gorgeous Slideshow)
The following images were all created within the last three weeks, in the Northeastern region of the United States and Ontario, Canada, where the...
Yoga With Kids (Sweet Slideshow)
Seeing the joy in a child brings me back to the simple, innocent and wonder of this beautiful life. So when I have a chance to capture the joy of...