19 Articles by Rebeca Plantier
Rebeca Plantier
7 French Women Share What They Eat In A Day
It's all about équilibre.
24 Stress-Busting Holiday Hacks To Help You Save Time & Stay Healthy
If you're like most of us, December is a month of rushing around to shop, bake, plan, and attend parties. We finish the year tired, annoyed, sluggish,...
7 Ways French Women Do Childbirth & Breast-Feeding Differently
Here is what I’ve noticed about how women in France approach childbirth and breastfeeding.
France's Favorite Vegetable Dish Simplified
My Aunt Mounette is from Hyeres, the oldest (and extremely charming) resort town on the French Riviera. She's the type of woman who can work out for...
17 Food "Rules" From France To Maintain Your Ideal Weight & Live Right
Bon appetit!
10 Reasons I Let My Kids Eat Junk Food
I don’t want junk food to become the forbidden fruit they gorge on later when they start to make their own food decisions.
The Secret To Aging Like A French Woman
Ever since I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by people who thrive later in life. Hearing about senior citizens running races, climbing mountains,...
What French Kids Eat For School Lunch (It Puts Americans To Shame!)
Take a look at French public school food.
How Lunches Are Made In French Elementary Schools
French Elementary School lunch preparation.
Easy Summer Salad That's Loaded With Healthy Fats
This super-easy salad gives you those omega-rich ingredients so vital for health, and the healthy oils are particularly good for hair and skin for...
21 Ways To Stay Healthy When You Sit At A Desk All Day
We sit down at the office, then we sit in the car, and once home, we sit to eat and watch TV!
If You're Tired Of Dieting, Please Read This!
Some tips to improve your relationship with food.
Detox Like A French Woman With This Delicious, Slimming Vegetable Soup
I learned what I know about French detox from my mother-in-law.
Why The French Love Dandelions (And Why You Should Too)
Forget all those preconceived notions about garden weeds. Come spring, it’s dandelion season in France and Italy.
Why I Hate "Bikini Body" Pressure + How To Get Over It For Good
Spring is almost here, which means it’s time for my least favorite rite of spring: everywhere you look, online or off, women’s publications out there...
13 Ways French Women Treat Themselves Right
The entire world envies the French woman’s je ne sais quoi: looking chic in an effortless way. Being slender without dieting. Being attractive...
10 Eating Rules French Children Know (But Most Americans Don't)
Simple food habits that keep French children healthy, but undermine American kids.
The Easiest Cranberry Sauce You'll Ever Make
We love this lighter alternative to turkey’s favorite sidekick. It's beautiful, delicious, and gets those cranberry vitamins into the system. Best of...
Easy-To-Make Chocolate Energy Bars
A while ago, we decided to trade commercially available energy bars for the homemade kind. After a little trial and error, we came up with this recipe...