19 Articles by Rebeca Plantier

Rebeca Plantier

Routines

24 Stress-Busting Holiday Hacks To Help You Save Time & Stay Healthy

If you're like most of us, December is a month of rushing around to shop, bake, plan, and attend parties. We finish the year tired, annoyed, sluggish,...

#anxiety #relationships #productivity #happiness #gratitude
Rebeca Plantier
December 3 2015
Women's Health

7 Ways French Women Do Childbirth & Breast-Feeding Differently

Here is what I’ve noticed about how women in France approach childbirth and breastfeeding.

#pregnancy #breastfeeding
Rebeca Plantier
October 13 2015

France's Favorite Vegetable Dish Simplified

My Aunt Mounette is from Hyeres, the oldest (and extremely charming) resort town on the French Riviera. She's the type of woman who can work out for...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Rebeca Plantier
September 4 2015
Healthy Weight
Parenting

10 Reasons I Let My Kids Eat Junk Food

I don’t want junk food to become the forbidden fruit they gorge on later when they start to make their own food decisions.

#parenting advice #healthy foods #food #parenting
Rebeca Plantier
August 24 2015

The Secret To Aging Like A French Woman

Ever since I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by people who thrive later in life. Hearing about senior citizens running races, climbing mountains,...

#food as medicine #clean food #happiness #how to lose weight #mindfulness
Rebeca Plantier
July 14 2015
Wellness Trends
Wellness Trends

Easy Summer Salad That's Loaded With Healthy Fats

This super-easy salad gives you those omega-rich ingredients so vital for health, and the healthy oils are particularly good for hair and skin for...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Rebeca Plantier
July 16 2014
Integrative Health

21 Ways To Stay Healthy When You Sit At A Desk All Day

We sit down at the office, then we sit in the car, and once home, we sit to eat and watch TV!

#fitness #work #food
Rebeca Plantier
May 28 2014
Healthy Weight
Recipes

Why The French Love Dandelions (And Why You Should Too)

Forget all those preconceived notions about garden weeds. Come spring, it’s dandelion season in France and Italy.

#smoothie #soup #healthy recipes #raw #vegan
Rebeca Plantier
March 21 2014

Why I Hate "Bikini Body" Pressure + How To Get Over It For Good

Spring is almost here, which means it’s time for my least favorite rite of spring: everywhere you look, online or off, women’s publications out there...

#nature #wellness #fat #weight loss #body image
Rebeca Plantier
March 19 2014

13 Ways French Women Treat Themselves Right

The entire world envies the French woman’s je ne sais quoi: looking chic in an effortless way. Being slender without dieting. Being attractive...

#happiness #gratitude #confidence #wellness #personal growth
Rebeca Plantier
February 26 2014
Functional Food

10 Eating Rules French Children Know (But Most Americans Don't)

Simple food habits that keep French children healthy, but undermine American kids.

#empowerment #awareness #wellness #breakfast #snacks
Rebeca Plantier
January 14 2014

The Easiest Cranberry Sauce You'll Ever Make

We love this lighter alternative to turkey’s favorite sidekick. It's beautiful, delicious, and gets those cranberry vitamins into the system. Best of...

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Rebeca Plantier
November 25 2013

Easy-To-Make Chocolate Energy Bars

A while ago, we decided to trade commercially available energy bars for the homemade kind. After a little trial and error, we came up with this recipe...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Rebeca Plantier
October 18 2013