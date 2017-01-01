Yoga Instructor

Rachel Webb is the Executive Director at Three Jewels in NYC — which aims to reintegrate yoga, meditation and the philosophy of Tibetan Buddhism to achieve inner wisdom and love. She has trained simultaneously in yoga and mental health for the past decade and in Tibetan Buddhism for the past 5 years. She has completed a meditation teacher training and private yoga teacher training in 2017 and is en route to complete a 6 year Buddhist philosophy training in 2019. She is a peer coach for social workers using the Motivational Interviewing counseling technique. She has over 6 years of experience working with people diagnosed with serious mental illness assisting them in achieving wellness goals.