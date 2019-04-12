4 Articles by Magalie René
6 Toxic Money Thoughts Keeping You From Making What You Deserve
It's all about being mindful of your thoughts.
April 12 2019
How Your Home Can Be A Force Of Support After A Breakup Or Divorce
"Create a home that allows you to be compassionate with yourself."
October 18 2018
How To Design A Happiness-Inducing Home, Based On Your Personality
It's all about surrounding yourself with reminders of your intention.
May 30 2018
If Your Home Doesn't Have These 5 Things, It's Time For A Redesign
Your home environment doesn’t merely surround you—it sustains you. And when designed consciously, it has the capacity to elevate your life.
April 13 2018