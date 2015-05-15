4 Articles by Kristen Matthews

5 Stretches For Tight Hips & Hamstrings

One of the reasons people come to Pilates is that they want to work on their flexibility. Usually it’s their hips and hamstrings that need the most...

#flexibility #pilates #training advice #fitness #move of the day
May 15 2015
Kathryn Budig Shares Her Secrets of Success and Happiness

Kathryn Budig has a talent at making the impossible seem possible, in yoga and in life.

#love #happiness #yoga #inspiration
December 17 2012

8 Reasons to Exercise for Near-Instant Gratification

It’s no secret that exercise can help you live longer by lessening your risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. You would think this...

#pilates #happiness #sex #personal growth #cancer
October 25 2012