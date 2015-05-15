4 Articles by Kristen Matthews
5 Stretches For Tight Hips & Hamstrings
One of the reasons people come to Pilates is that they want to work on their flexibility. Usually it’s their hips and hamstrings that need the most...
May 15 2015
9 Signs You're A Highly Sensitive Person
You're affected by other's moods.
November 18 2014
Kathryn Budig Shares Her Secrets of Success and Happiness
Kathryn Budig has a talent at making the impossible seem possible, in yoga and in life.
December 17 2012
8 Reasons to Exercise for Near-Instant Gratification
It’s no secret that exercise can help you live longer by lessening your risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. You would think this...
October 25 2012