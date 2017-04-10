11 Articles by Kenden Alfond
Kenden Alfond
Why Passover Constipation Is An Issue + What To Do About It
Three easy ways to improve digestion without interfering with the holiday.
Celebrating Rosh Hashanah? Make This Plant-Based Dish
An updated version of a traditional side dish.
The Vegan + Kosher Chocolate Chip Cookies That Will Win Passover
A treat everyone can enjoy.
3 Tips For A More Plant-Based Rosh Hashanah Celebration
Who hasn’t left the table after a holiday meal feeling stuffed and bloated?
Why You Should Never Stop Writing By Hand
We have laptops, digital notebooks, and smartphones to capture our thoughts. It raises the question, does pen-to-paper writing matter anymore?
How To Cook Your Best Passover Seder Ever (And Actually Enjoy It)
We all want Passover to feel meaningful and special. It is easy to make the mistake that “special” equals overdoing it in the food department. I’d...
7 Loving Ways To Get Your Parents To Eat Healthier
I don't know about you, but as I age — and as they age — I worry about my parents.
7 Ways To Eat More Plant-Based (And Still Have Insanely Delicious Meals)
Did you resolve to eat leaner and greener and healthier this year?
What Living In India Taught Me About Food
I distinctly remember getting off the plane in Chennai, India for my first overseas position with American Jewish World Service. I was 28 years old,...
A Healthier Latke With Sweet Potatoes + Tofu Sour Cream
A healthy Hanukkah.
5 Ways To Have A Healthier, More Plant-Based Hanukkah
Don't you love a good, traditional Hanukkah feast?