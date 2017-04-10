11 Articles by Kenden Alfond

Functional Food

Why Passover Constipation Is An Issue + What To Do About It

Three easy ways to improve digestion without interfering with the holiday.

#constipation #functional foods #holidays #healthy foods #food
April 10 2017
Functional Food

3 Tips For A More Plant-Based Rosh Hashanah Celebration

Who hasn’t left the table after a holiday meal feeling stuffed and bloated?

#holidays #plant-based #food
September 9 2015
Personal Growth

Why You Should Never Stop Writing By Hand

We have laptops, digital notebooks, and smartphones to capture our thoughts. It raises the question, does pen-to-paper writing matter anymore?

#productivity #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #writing
September 8 2015

How To Cook Your Best Passover Seder Ever (And Actually Enjoy It)

We all want Passover to feel meaningful and special. It is easy to make the mistake that “special” equals overdoing it in the food department. I’d...

#holidays #food #whole foods
April 2 2015

7 Loving Ways To Get Your Parents To Eat Healthier

I don't know about you, but as I age — and as they age — I worry about my parents.

#relationships #nutrition #food
March 3 2015

7 Ways To Eat More Plant-Based (And Still Have Insanely Delicious Meals)

Did you resolve to eat leaner and greener and healthier this year?

#nutrition #healthy foods #food
January 14 2015

What Living In India Taught Me About Food

I distinctly remember getting off the plane in Chennai, India for my first overseas position with American Jewish World Service. I was 28 years old,...

#nutrition #culture #food
December 25 2014
Recipes

5 Ways To Have A Healthier, More Plant-Based Hanukkah

Don't you love a good, traditional Hanukkah feast?

#holidays #food
December 15 2014