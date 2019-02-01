10 Articles by Katrine van Wyk

Katrine van Wyk

Functional Food

Found: The Best Adaptogens For Instant Anxiety Relief

Plus, exactly how to use them for maximum benefits.

#anxiety #drinks #snacks
Katrine van Wyk
February 1 2019
Recipes

4 Cruciferous Veggie Sides To Make With Dinner This Week

Each of these recipes stars a different cruciferous vegetable, one of the healthiest food groups you can eat.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #food
Katrine van Wyk
January 26 2015

From Lettuce To Kale: The Nutritional Benefits Of Different Types Of Greens

Modern science has certainly proven our ancestors were right about leafy greens being nutrient powerhouses and confirmed that these vegetables are...

#nutrition #food
Katrine van Wyk
January 8 2015
Functional Food

7 Gut-Cleansing Foods To Add To Your Diet

A healthy gut is the foundation of a healthy body.

#gut health
Katrine van Wyk
January 6 2015

A Green Smoothie That Beats Any Cleanse

Have you ever considered doing the hard-core cleanse known as The Master Cleanse? Well, I’ve done it, and I do not recommend it to anyone. Instead,...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #juicing #healthy foods #food
Katrine van Wyk
February 28 2014
Functional Food

7 Summer Superfoods to Help You Cool Off

These crisp and cooling foods will help you stay cool, hydrated and beautiful despite 100 F and 90 percent humidity!

#farmer's markets #Raw Food #wellness #vegetarian #vegan
Katrine van Wyk
July 24 2012
Functional Food

What You Need to Know About Soy

Are you confused about soy? There is so much conflicting information floating around about soy. Some tout it as the ultimate health food, while others...

#wellness #soy #healthy foods #food #grocery shopping
Katrine van Wyk
April 25 2012
Functional Food

10 Unexpected Gluten Culprits in Common Foods

If you're going gluten-free, be sure to look out for it in these common foods.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #restaurants #healthy foods #food
Katrine van Wyk
April 11 2012
Recipes

Cool Chocolate Mint Chip Shake

Try this shake next time you're craving a Frappuccino.

#smoothie #starbucks #new york city #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Katrine van Wyk
August 2 2011
Functional Food