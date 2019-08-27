3 Articles by Karen Salmansohn

Karen Salmansohn

Meditation

7 Signs You Might Be Dating A Psychopath

About a decade ago, I became involved with a guy I jokingly referred to as “a Romantrix.” Don’t bother Googling that term. I made it up to describe...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Karen Salmansohn
July 30 2014

7 Things Parents Should Tell Their Kids Every Day

There are many ways to say “I love you” to your children, without actually uttering those three small-but-mighty words. Below are my seven favorite...

#stress #confidence #motherhood #parenting
Karen Salmansohn
June 7 2014