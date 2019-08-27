3 Articles by Karen Salmansohn
Karen Salmansohn
Science Says These 2 Touch Meditations Can Soothe Anxiety
And who are we to disagree?
Karen Salmansohn
August 27 2019
7 Signs You Might Be Dating A Psychopath
About a decade ago, I became involved with a guy I jokingly referred to as “a Romantrix.” Don’t bother Googling that term. I made it up to describe...
Karen Salmansohn
July 30 2014
7 Things Parents Should Tell Their Kids Every Day
There are many ways to say “I love you” to your children, without actually uttering those three small-but-mighty words. Below are my seven favorite...
Karen Salmansohn
June 7 2014