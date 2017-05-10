15 Articles by Jesse Lane Lee

Jesse Lane Lee

Recipes
Recipes
Food Trends

4-Ingredient Carob + Goji Berry Bark

I LOVE chocolate bark but it can be packed with lots of unhealthy ingredients and tons of sugar, so I decided to create my own version.

#recipes #dessert #healthy recipes #food
Jesse Lane Lee
February 20 2016

Top 5 Foods To Eat Before Yoga

Have you ever been in a yoga class doing wind relieving pose and accidentally relieved some wind (aka passed gas!)? It is totally normal and happens...

#nutrition #yoga #food #whole foods
Jesse Lane Lee
April 24 2015

Gluten-Free Brownies With A Protein Punch

These holiday brownies have a surprising ingredient: black beans! They're moist and gooey with a crisp crust and a candy cane crunch. Though the main...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jesse Lane Lee
December 14 2013

Farmers' Market Salad With Vegan Ranch Dressing

I love wandering around the farmers' market with no list or menu plan; I pick up whatever looks fresh, local and organic and figure out what to do...

#Herbs #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jesse Lane Lee
August 9 2013

Darn Good Date Balls (Raw, Vegan, And Gluten Free Recipe)

I'm always looking for snacks that I can grab on the go, especially when I’m heading out the door to yoga. I find that having a treat about 30-minutes...

#gluten #happiness #personal growth #vegan
Jesse Lane Lee
June 19 2013
Recipes

Raw Recipe: Cinco De Mayo Chocomole

Chocomole, or chocolate avocado pudding, is a thick and creamy dessert that tastes indulgent but is actually healthy. It taste just like instant...

#avocado #vegan #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
Jesse Lane Lee
May 4 2013