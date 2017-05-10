15 Articles by Jesse Lane Lee
Jesse Lane Lee
This Carrot Salad With Turmeric Sauce Will Make Your Skin Glow
Meet your new favorite side dish.
A Fall Zoodle Upgrade: Curried Sweet Potato Noodles
Get ready for your new favorite veggie noodle.
A Nutrient-Packed Salad That Proves You Should Be Counting Colors — Not Calories
Eating all your veggies is a breeze with this salad.
A Quick Quinoa Salad With Major Flavor You Can Eat All Week
Dinner and lunch for tomorrow is sorted.
A Goji Berry + Tahini Salad Rich In Antioxidants & Perfect For Summer
Perfect for BBQs, picnics, or an everyday side.
Celebrate Spring With A Strawberry-Rhubarb Crumble
For best results, top with coconut cream
What Holistic Nutritionist Jesse Lane Lee Eats In A Day
2 breakfasts? We like her style
Vegan Cupcakes You Can Eat For Breakfast
Breakfast just got a little better
4-Ingredient Carob + Goji Berry Bark
I LOVE chocolate bark but it can be packed with lots of unhealthy ingredients and tons of sugar, so I decided to create my own version.
Top 5 Foods To Eat Before Yoga
Have you ever been in a yoga class doing wind relieving pose and accidentally relieved some wind (aka passed gas!)? It is totally normal and happens...
Gluten-Free Brownies With A Protein Punch
These holiday brownies have a surprising ingredient: black beans! They're moist and gooey with a crisp crust and a candy cane crunch. Though the main...
Farmers' Market Salad With Vegan Ranch Dressing
I love wandering around the farmers' market with no list or menu plan; I pick up whatever looks fresh, local and organic and figure out what to do...
Darn Good Date Balls (Raw, Vegan, And Gluten Free Recipe)
I'm always looking for snacks that I can grab on the go, especially when I’m heading out the door to yoga. I find that having a treat about 30-minutes...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Mediterranean Summer Quinoa Salad
It makes a refreshing side dish for any meal.
Raw Recipe: Cinco De Mayo Chocomole
Chocomole, or chocolate avocado pudding, is a thick and creamy dessert that tastes indulgent but is actually healthy. It taste just like instant...