Traditional Chineses Medicine Practitioner

Jennifer Raye holds her doctorate in Traditional Chinese Medicine. She is a published author, experienced yoga and movement teacher, licensed herbalist and acupuncturist, holistic nutritionist, and mindfulness meditation teacher. Jennifer’s offerings reflect her extensive and varied expertise in the fields of contemplative practice and integrative medicine. Steeped in the wisdom of Buddhist mindfulness, and her deep respect for the beauty and magic of the natural world, her teachings emphasize true self-care and are holistic and therapeutic. Jennifer teaches classes, retreats, and teacher training, locally and internationally, in addition to running her private medical practice.