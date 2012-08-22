39 Articles by Jennifer Pastiloff
Jennifer Pastiloff
5 Ways to Spark Your Sex-Life (Even If You're Married)
Be sexy. Be you 100%.
4 Ways to Your Authentically Awesome Self
The success will follow.
6 Ways to Live as If You Have 6 Months Left to Live
It's your life sentence, your dharma. Wake up!
6 Ways to Get Unstuck
You know, when you feel like you are plastered to a wall?
4 Steps to Create Your Joy List
“What is a joy list?” you may find yourself saying out loud over your morning coffee and Facebook as you read this.
5 Ways to Let Go of the Stories You Tell Yourself
How many times a day do we make up stories in our heads, either about ourselves or the people around us or the world we live in?
I Love to Eat: A Former Anorexic's Wisdom
We live in a food obsessed world.
Do You Expect Bad News...Or Miracles?
“You'll be happy to know that the universal law that created miracles hasn't been repealed."
What's Your Greatest Fear?
We are not alone.
Wow! What's Your Mantra?
According to Wikipedia, a mantra is a sound, syllable, word or group of words that is considered capable of "creating transformation." I use mantras...
Put Your Excuses in a Pile of Sh*t
Manifest = Making Sh*t Happen.
5 Ways Yoga Helped Me Beat Anorexia
To give you an idea of how sick I was I will share with you a poem I wrote while in the throes of severe anorexia. The poem is fairly long and I wrote...
Overcoming Anorexia
I made it. You can, too.
Why I Love My Imperfections
How my dream helped me accept myself.
7 Steps to Love Your Life (And Really Mean It!)
How do you get to the place of “I love my life” when you don’t? How do you get there when you feel like your life has taken a wrong turn?
We Are All Perfectly Imperfect
I am committed to not being perfect.
My 2nd Rule for Life: Have a Sense of Humor
The other day I posted my '15 Rules to Live By' and my first rule: Be Kind. Each post in this series will discuss each of one of the following rules.
15 Rules to Live By
You don't have to, but they do make life a whole lot sweeter.