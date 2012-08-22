39 Articles by Jennifer Pastiloff

Jennifer Pastiloff

Sex
Personal Growth
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

6 Ways to Get Unstuck

You know, when you feel like you are plastered to a wall?

#visualization #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #funny
Jennifer Pastiloff
August 14 2012

4 Steps to Create Your Joy List

“What is a joy list?” you may find yourself saying out loud over your morning coffee and Facebook as you read this.

#Goodness #abundance #personal growth #goal setting #affirmations
Jennifer Pastiloff
August 8 2012
Personal Growth

5 Ways to Let Go of the Stories You Tell Yourself

How many times a day do we make up stories in our heads, either about ourselves or the people around us or the world we live in?

#visualization #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Jennifer Pastiloff
August 6 2012
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth

Do You Expect Bad News...Or Miracles?

“You'll be happy to know that the universal law that created miracles hasn't been repealed."

#Wayne Dyer #personal growth quotes #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
July 27 2012
Personal Growth

Wow! What's Your Mantra?

According to Wikipedia, a mantra is a sound, syllable, word or group of words that is considered capable of "creating transformation." I use mantras...

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #mind body connection #affirmations
Jennifer Pastiloff
July 20 2012
Personal Growth

5 Ways Yoga Helped Me Beat Anorexia

To give you an idea of how sick I was I will share with you a poem I wrote while in the throes of severe anorexia. The poem is fairly long and I wrote...

#healing #beauty #mindfulness #yogis #abundance
Jennifer Pastiloff
June 25 2012
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

7 Steps to Love Your Life (And Really Mean It!)

How do you get to the place of “I love my life” when you don’t? How do you get there when you feel like your life has taken a wrong turn?

#Wayne Dyer #Yoga for Kids #happiness #gratitude #yogis
Jennifer Pastiloff
June 4 2012
Mental Health

We Are All Perfectly Imperfect

I am committed to not being perfect.

#beauty #wellness #body image
Jennifer Pastiloff
May 19 2012

My 2nd Rule for Life: Have a Sense of Humor

The other day I posted my '15 Rules to Live By' and my first rule: Be Kind. Each post in this series will discuss each of one of the following rules.

#happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection
Jennifer Pastiloff
April 17 2012
Personal Growth

15 Rules to Live By

You don't have to, but they do make life a whole lot sweeter.

#happiness #gratitude #wellness #personal growth #spirituality
Jennifer Pastiloff
April 14 2012