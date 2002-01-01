Jenn Pilotti is a personal trainer, movement practitioner, educator, and writer. She graduated from UC Davis with a B.S. in exercise physiology in 2002 and owns a boutique personal training studio in Carmel, CA. She believes in a multi-disciplinary approach to movement, drawing from several modalities in her work. Her curiosities have led her to certifications in DNS, yoga, GMB, MovNat and FRC. She studies somatic techniques, as well as weightlifting techniques. searching for the balance between hard and soft. At some point, she acquired a M.S. in Human Movement, which led to a fascination with reading research and writing. When she isn't working with clients, teaching workshops, or writing, she can be found running, hiking, and rock hopping along California's central coast.