mbg Contributor

Jasmine Burnett is a writer, national organizer, herbalist, and leadership coach who supports individuals and organizations in racial and reproductive social justice movements on strategic planning, fundraising, and grassroots organizing. She has a B.A. in History from Purdue University, and she has previously worked and organized through New Voices Women of Color for Reproductive Justice, SisterSong, and the National Network of Abortion Funds, among others. Now, she is a trainer with the Rockwood Leadership Institute.

Her writing focuses on Black women’s leadership, cannabis equity, and Black midwestern lived experiences and has been published in The Huffington Post, The Root, Rewire, and elsewhere. Her work is also featured two newly released anthologies, Sweeter Voices Still: An LGBTQ Anthology From Middle America (Belt Press) and The Echoing Ida Collection (The Feminist Press).

In her leadership coaching, she uses an integrated wellness approach through her study of herbalism, African Spirituality, and mindfulness practices to create intimate truth-telling and space-making. She is currently a virtual clinical herbalism student at the Well of Indigenous Wisdom Clinical Herbalism School in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. She explores the support of plant medicine in her leadership coaching practice as a companion to full spectrum wellness.