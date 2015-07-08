34 Articles by Ilene Godofsky
Ilene Godofsky
No-Bake Vegan Dessert: Strawberry Coconut Cream Pie
Summer is officially here which means it's berry season!
How To Make Cashew Cheese
Looking for a delicious, homemade, dairy-free alternative to cheese? This recipe not only tastes great but it's full of protein and vitamin B12 as...
Easy Raw Veggie Peanut Noodles
Craving your favorite take-out noodle dish but looking to enjoy something a little lighter? These Raw Veggie Peanut Noodles are super simple to make...
A Complete 1-Day Plan Of Cleansing & Warming Vegan Meals
I often hear from friends and clients that they love following a vegan or vegetarian diet in the summer but they struggle to remain plant-based once...
2-Day Clean Eating Plan To Reboot Between The Holidays
Here's a delicious 2-day meal plan with easy-to-make recipes that will help you reset after the holiday.
A Better Snack: Peanut Butter, Coconut & Cinnamon Toast
A healthier take on a childhood favorite.
Raw Vegan Ice Cream Cake ... For Breakfast!
Who says you can't eat cake — scratch that — ice cream cake for breakfast? Let's celebrate the morning with this totally good-for-you raw, vegan ice...
Sweet Potato Fries With Coconut & Cinnamon
These fries are my go-to when I want something warming, indulgent and decadent. Unlike the fries you would order at a restaurant, this version is...
The Fluffiest Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies You'll Ever Eat
Aren't fresh from the oven, super-fluffy chocolate chip cookies just the best? Would you even believe they are totally possible to make without eggs?!...
Vegan, Gluten-Free Thumbprint Cookies
Chickpeas are used as the base for these thumbprint cookies.
Chocolate Cashew Milk (It's Vegan!)
This is not the chocolate milk from your childhood. Raw and dairy-free, this easy-to-make Chocolate Cashew Milk will definitely hit the spot!
Simple Summer Salad With Strawberries & Kale
The arrival of strawberries at the farmers markets has announced the official start of summer! One of my favorite ways to enjoy fresh strawberries is...
Raw Pad Thai Salad (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)
In the winter I love to make warm noodle dishes, especially pad Thai. Here's a summertime twist on my favorite noodle dish: (Mostly) Raw Pad Thai...
Vegan & Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Love Cookies
Vegan, gluten-free and made without refined sugar.
Raw Superfood Breakfast Bars
Get your day started with a boost of raw superfood energy! I love thee bars because they take just a few minutes to make, plus they're tastier and...
10 Signs You're A Hardcore Vegan (Funny)
Going vegan is a major life decision — it can completely define you in ways you never thought possible. But while some people believe vegans are all...
Triple Coconut Chocolate Cookies (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Full of chocolaty and coconutty goodness.
Kale & Tempeh Bowl With Miso-Tahini Dressing
Hearty, warming and full of flavor, this macrobiotic-inspired Smoky Tempeh and Kale Bowl will definitely hit the spot. It's topped with one of my...
Coconut Roasted Root Vegetables
With just the perfect amount of sweetness (and no sugar!), this is one of my favorite side dishes to enjoy with a savory dinner. Save the leftovers...
Raw Chocolate Coconut Date Candy
Crunchy, chocolatey and sweetly satisfying, meet your new go-to treat: Chocolate Coconut Date Candy. Whether you're making a large batch for a party...