No-Bake Vegan Dessert: Strawberry Coconut Cream Pie

Summer is officially here which means it's berry season!

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #vegan #food
July 8 2015

How To Make Cashew Cheese

Looking for a delicious, homemade, dairy-free alternative to cheese? This recipe not only tastes great but it's full of protein and vitamin B12 as...

#healthy recipes #vegan #snacks #food
March 19 2015

Easy Raw Veggie Peanut Noodles

Craving your favorite take-out noodle dish but looking to enjoy something a little lighter? These Raw Veggie Peanut Noodles are super simple to make...

#healthy recipes #food #whole foods
March 10 2015

A Complete 1-Day Plan Of Cleansing & Warming Vegan Meals

I often hear from friends and clients that they love following a vegan or vegetarian diet in the summer but they struggle to remain plant-based once...

#healthy recipes #vegan #food
January 5 2015

2-Day Clean Eating Plan To Reboot Between The Holidays

Here's a delicious 2-day meal plan with easy-to-make recipes that will help you reset after the holiday.

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #vegan #detox
December 2 2014
Raw Vegan Ice Cream Cake ... For Breakfast!

Who says you can't eat cake — scratch that — ice cream cake for breakfast? Let's celebrate the morning with this totally good-for-you raw, vegan ice...

#healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
August 28 2014

Sweet Potato Fries With Coconut & Cinnamon

These fries are my go-to when I want something warming, indulgent and decadent. Unlike the fries you would order at a restaurant, this version is...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
August 21 2014

The Fluffiest Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies You'll Ever Eat

Aren't fresh from the oven, super-fluffy chocolate chip cookies just the best? Would you even believe they are totally possible to make without eggs?!...

#avocado #gluten-free recipe #dessert #coconut oil #vegan recipes
August 10 2014
Vegan, Gluten-Free Thumbprint Cookies

Chickpeas are used as the base for these thumbprint cookies.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
July 30 2014

Chocolate Cashew Milk (It's Vegan!)

This is not the chocolate milk from your childhood. Raw and dairy-free, this easy-to-make Chocolate Cashew Milk will definitely hit the spot!

#healthy recipes #raw #vegan #breakfast #snacks
July 18 2014

Simple Summer Salad With Strawberries & Kale

The arrival of strawberries at the farmers markets has announced the official start of summer! One of my favorite ways to enjoy fresh strawberries is...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
June 26 2014

Raw Pad Thai Salad (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)

In the winter I love to make warm noodle dishes, especially pad Thai. Here's a summertime twist on my favorite noodle dish: (Mostly) Raw Pad Thai...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
June 4 2014
Raw Superfood Breakfast Bars

Get your day started with a boost of raw superfood energy! I love thee bars because they take just a few minutes to make, plus they're tastier and...

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
May 10 2014

10 Signs You're A Hardcore Vegan (Funny)

Going vegan is a major life decision — it can completely define you in ways you never thought possible. But while some people believe vegans are all...

#wellness #vegan #healthy foods #food #funny
May 1 2014
Kale & Tempeh Bowl With Miso-Tahini Dressing

Hearty, warming and full of flavor, this macrobiotic-inspired Smoky Tempeh and Kale Bowl will definitely hit the spot. It's topped with one of my...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
April 6 2014

Coconut Roasted Root Vegetables

With just the perfect amount of sweetness (and no sugar!), this is one of my favorite side dishes to enjoy with a savory dinner. Save the leftovers...

#vegetarian #vegan #coconut oil #vegan recipes
March 29 2014

Raw Chocolate Coconut Date Candy

Crunchy, chocolatey and sweetly satisfying, meet your new go-to treat: Chocolate Coconut Date Candy. Whether you're making a large batch for a party...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #raw foods recipes #healthy foods
March 24 2014