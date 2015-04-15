18 Articles by Hayley Hobson

Personal Growth

6 Tips For Getting Along With Your In-Laws

It's no surprise that the tagline for TLC's newest reality show Surviving the In-Laws acknowledges this less-glamorous part of the marriage...

#relationships #mindfulness #peace #personal growth #communication
April 15 2015

5 Tips For An Itch-Free Summer

Bugs, sunburns, poison ivy. Summer, while refreshing and wonderful, is also full of itchy traps. None of us want to end up in the hospital begging for...

#healing #wellness #skin #water
June 19 2014

How To Detox Your Entire Life

Being holistic is a lifestyle. It’s not just about eating organic food and being a yogi. It’s about looking at your whole life, from your food to your...

#relationships #toxic #beauty #wellness #tips
May 23 2014

How Oil Pulling Can Change Your Life

The first time I ever heard about oil pulling, I wanted to gag. As if keeping mouthwash in your mouth for two minutes isn't agony enough. When I heard...

#Ayurveda #wellness #detox #coconut oil
December 12 2013

Raw Vegan Pizza!

I love pizza. And just because I eat a raw diet, doesn't mean I'm going to sacrifice this dish. No how, no way.

#raw foods #happiness #personal growth #raw foods recipes #vegan recipes
November 8 2013

Raw Almond, Pesto & Zucchini Pasta Recipe

Before I became vegan, pasta was a staple of my diet. But now that I no longer eat gluten, I make most of my pasta dishes out of zucchini.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #essential oils #healthy foods #food
September 3 2013

Raw Recipe: Mind-Blowing Vegan Lasagna

Before I was gluten free, I was a HUGE fan of pasta. But then I went vegan and now try to eat as much raw food as I can. It just makes me feel better.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #Raw Food #raw foods recipes #healthy foods
July 25 2013
Functional Food

8 Best Anti-Aging Foods

Let's face it: no one wants to age.

#avocado #antioxidant #slideshows #beauty #aging
July 5 2013

Vegan Recipe: Mexican Pizza

I love Mexican food. The flavors, the spices and fresh vegetables are all SO delicious.

#avocado #healthy recipes #essential oils #healthy foods #food
June 18 2013

Why Growing My Own Food Changed My Life

I have two children, ages 3 and 11. The three-year-old’s diet consists of Pirate's Booty, gluten-free coffee cake and gluten-free pretzels. The...

#wellness #vegan #healthy foods #kale #food
June 11 2013

Why You Need To Switch To Organic Skincare

When I was young, broke and didn’t know any better, I’d smother the cheapest store-bought skin care products on my face, never thinking for a split...

#toxic #beauty #skin #vegan #grocery shopping
June 4 2013
Recipes

The Best Avocado Salsa Ever! (Vegan Recipe)

I know you'll absolutely love this delicious avocado salsa.

#avocado #personal growth #food #vegan recipes
April 23 2013
Functional Food

A Juice That Packs An Antioxidant Punch (Easy Recipe)

With the cold and flu season still around us, juicing is a phenomenal way to pack it in.

#antioxidant #personal growth #vegan #juicing #superfoods
March 26 2013
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Decadent Cheese Fries

I bet you figured your days of indulging in cheese fries were over.

#salt #olive oil #vegan #healthy foods #food
March 5 2013
Integrative Health

10 Foods That Prevent Dementia & Alzheimer's

Modifying your diet can help promote brain health.

#fats #functional nutrition
February 5 2013

The World As We Know It Is Ending

A few weeks ago, I was listening to astrologer Ophira Edut describe the difference between the world as we know it in 3D and the world that is opening...

#healing #relationships #personal growth #spirituality
January 8 2013

5 Easy and Delicious Vegan Dinner Recipes

It's almost 5pm. You’re finishing up your workday and know it’s time to start thinking about dinner for your family.

#raw foods #foods #vegan #raw foods recipes #food
October 23 2012
Food Trends

Why Fast Food Is Addictive: Ronald McDonald and The 6 Tastes of Ayurveda

Over the past 50-60 years, our American culture has slowly become out of balance with nature. With the speed of technology and the crazy, intense pace...

#Ayurveda #wellness #restaurants #healthy foods #food
September 11 2012