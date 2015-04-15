18 Articles by Hayley Hobson
6 Tips For Getting Along With Your In-Laws
It's no surprise that the tagline for TLC's newest reality show Surviving the In-Laws acknowledges this less-glamorous part of the marriage...
5 Tips For An Itch-Free Summer
Bugs, sunburns, poison ivy. Summer, while refreshing and wonderful, is also full of itchy traps. None of us want to end up in the hospital begging for...
How To Detox Your Entire Life
Being holistic is a lifestyle. It’s not just about eating organic food and being a yogi. It’s about looking at your whole life, from your food to your...
How Oil Pulling Can Change Your Life
The first time I ever heard about oil pulling, I wanted to gag. As if keeping mouthwash in your mouth for two minutes isn't agony enough. When I heard...
Raw Vegan Pizza!
I love pizza. And just because I eat a raw diet, doesn't mean I'm going to sacrifice this dish. No how, no way.
Raw Almond, Pesto & Zucchini Pasta Recipe
Before I became vegan, pasta was a staple of my diet. But now that I no longer eat gluten, I make most of my pasta dishes out of zucchini.
Raw Recipe: Mind-Blowing Vegan Lasagna
Before I was gluten free, I was a HUGE fan of pasta. But then I went vegan and now try to eat as much raw food as I can. It just makes me feel better.
8 Best Anti-Aging Foods
Let's face it: no one wants to age.
Vegan Recipe: Mexican Pizza
I love Mexican food. The flavors, the spices and fresh vegetables are all SO delicious.
Why Growing My Own Food Changed My Life
I have two children, ages 3 and 11. The three-year-old’s diet consists of Pirate's Booty, gluten-free coffee cake and gluten-free pretzels. The...
Why You Need To Switch To Organic Skincare
When I was young, broke and didn’t know any better, I’d smother the cheapest store-bought skin care products on my face, never thinking for a split...
The Best Avocado Salsa Ever! (Vegan Recipe)
I know you'll absolutely love this delicious avocado salsa.
A Juice That Packs An Antioxidant Punch (Easy Recipe)
With the cold and flu season still around us, juicing is a phenomenal way to pack it in.
Vegan Recipe: Decadent Cheese Fries
I bet you figured your days of indulging in cheese fries were over.
10 Foods That Prevent Dementia & Alzheimer's
Modifying your diet can help promote brain health.
The World As We Know It Is Ending
A few weeks ago, I was listening to astrologer Ophira Edut describe the difference between the world as we know it in 3D and the world that is opening...
5 Easy and Delicious Vegan Dinner Recipes
It's almost 5pm. You’re finishing up your workday and know it’s time to start thinking about dinner for your family.
Why Fast Food Is Addictive: Ronald McDonald and The 6 Tastes of Ayurveda
Over the past 50-60 years, our American culture has slowly become out of balance with nature. With the speed of technology and the crazy, intense pace...