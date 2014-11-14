5 Articles by Katie Corazzo, N.D.
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
Why You Should Be Using More Cinnamon
Cinnamon brings memories of apple cider and snowflakes falling, briefly numbing the pain of another long, cold winter. Aside from the comforting smell...
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
November 14 2014
A Beginner's Guide To Marathon Training
Are you getting ready to embark on your first marathon? Maybe this will be your second or third race, and you're curious about how others prepare? A...
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
May 8 2014
10 Foods A Naturopathic Doctor Always Buys
Load up on these goodies next time you're at the grocery store.
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
March 25 2014
I'm A Naturopath: Here's Why I Wet My Socks When I Feel A Cold Coming On
Strange but effective.
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
December 18 2013
6 Healing Staples That Belong In Every Kitchen
Most people don't think to look in their cupboards for common ailments.
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
August 5 2013